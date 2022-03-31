Realme GT 2 Pro India Pricing Tipped Ahead Of April 7 Launch News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has officially confirmed the launch of the GT 2 Pro on April 7 in India. The dedicated microsite has also revealed key specs and design of the upcoming premium handset. It will offer similar specs as the global variant. However, it seems the brand won't be launching the standard GT 2 in the country. Now, the latest development has revealed the pricing of the GT 2 Pro in India. Let's dive into details.

Realme GT 2 Pro Expected Price

The latest info by tipster Abhishek Yadav revealed that the GT 2 Pro will be launched at around Rs. 46,999 which is most likely for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. There is another storage option - 12GB RAM + 256GB storage which was launched at EUR 849 (roughly Rs. 71,600). Further, the phone will be available in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black color options.

Heard that Realme GT 2 Pro will launch in India around ₹46,999.#realme #realmeGT2Pro — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) March 31, 2022

Realme GT 2 Pro Features In India

The handset has a Paper Technology Design which is developed in association with Japanese designers Naoto Fukasawa and Sabic. In terms of features, the phone has a 6.7-inch 2K (1440x3216 pixels) LTPO 2.0 AMOLED 10-bit display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and the Gorilla Glass Victus protection. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB internal storage.

For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 50MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Other features include a 32MP selfie camera, Stainless Steel Vapour Cooling Max, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It is backed by a 5,000 mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart fast charging. Lastly, connectivity features include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

How About Competition?

If the aforementioned price is to be believed, the Realme GT 2 Pro will cost cheaper compared to its competitors. The same Snapdragon 8 Gen 1-powered OnePlus 10 Pro is tipped to be launched at Rs. 66,999, while the iQOO 9 Pro with the same chipset is selling starting At Rs. 64,990 in India.

