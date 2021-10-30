Realme GT 2 Pro Launch Likely On Cards; What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme recently announced the GT Neo 2 in the country, while the standard GT 5G model went official back in August. Now, the brand seems to be launching the Pro model of the GT 5G soon dubbed the GT 2 Pro. The launch timeline is yet to be revealed. However, we expect the upcoming GT device will go official in December or early 2022.

So yes, as I tipped a little while ago, Realme GT 2 Pro is indeed coming up soon. The moniker has now been confirmed via IMEI listing.

— Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) October 30, 2021

Realme GT 2 Pro Visits IMEI Database

The Realme GT 2 Pro with model number RMX3301 was spotted (via tipster Mukul Sharma) on the IMEI database. The database listing only confirms the moniker. This is not the first time, we are hearing about the GT 2 Pro. The handset with the same model number previously appeared on EEC certification.

Realme GT 2 Pro: What To Expect?

The key features of the handset are yet to be revealed. Since the smartphone has started visiting multiple certifications, we expect the features will soon reveal. As the name suggests, the Pro model might offer some upgrades over the original GT 5G smartphone.

To recall, the Realme GT 5G was announced along with the GT Master Edition. The features of the GT 5G include a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1,000 nits of peak brightness. The phone comes with the Snapdragon 888 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM, and up to 256GB storage.

There is a triple-camera setup at the rear which houses a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Other features include a 16MP selfie camera housed in the punch-hole cutout, 7GB extended RAM, a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging support, and so on.

What We Think

As of now, the brand is yet to confirm the existence of the Realme GT 2 Pro. So, we cannot get to any conclusion, can only suggest you take this as speculation until any valid info comes out. Additionally, if you are looking for a flagship device, the original GT 5G can be a good pick with SD888, a 120Hz display, and 65W charging. As part of Diwali, buyers can avail of discount offers as well.

