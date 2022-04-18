Realme GT 2 Storage & Color Options Revealed; India Launch During Realme’s Fourth Anniversary News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme, during the launch of the GT 2 Pro, confirmed that the standard GT 2 will be launched during the company's fourth anniversary, which will be celebrated on May 4. Although, the exact launch date is yet to be revealed. As we are getting close to the launch, details of the device are coming out. The latest development has confirmed the color and storage options of the Realme GT 2 in India.

Realme GT 2 Indian Variant Color & Storage Options Revealed

As per the tipster Mukul Sharma, the Indian variant of the GT 2 will be available same colors and two storage options as the global model. The device will come in Paper Green, Paper White, and Steel Black color options. Besides, it will be launched with 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM options.

Realme GT 2 Features In India

The device is most likely to share similar specs as the global model. Realme launched both the GT 2 and the GT 2 Pro at MWC 2022 event. The standard GT 2 comes with a 6.62-inch full-HD+ E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,300 nits brightness. The device runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC under its hood which is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage.

For imaging, the phone has a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP Sony IMX776 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Other aspects include a 16MP selfie camera at the front, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 65W SuperDart fast charging. Lastly, it measures 162.9x75.8x8.6mm in dimensions and weighs around 194.5 grams.

Realme GT 2 India Expected Pricing

The Realme GT 2 was launched at EUR 549 (roughly Rs. 46,300). This means the device might come between Rs. 30,000 and Rs. 35,000 in India. If this appears to be true, the GT 2 will be one of the affordable phones with the SD888 chip in the country. Now, the brand is prepping up to launch the GT Neo 3 on April 29 in the Indian market.

