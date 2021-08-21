Realme GT 5G First Sale On August 25 In India; Price, Offers To Check Out News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme GT 5G was launched earlier this week in India alongside the GT Master Edition. The Realme GT is the brand's flagship offering with the SD888 chip, 120Hz display, and 65W fast charging. The first sale of the handset has been set for August 25. Check out here price and offers of the latest Realme GT 5G.

Realme GT 5G First Sale: Price And Offers

The Realme GT 5G will go for the first sale on August 25 at 12PM via Flipkart. Realme.com and leading offline stores. The price of the handset starts at Rs. 37,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, making its most affordable SD888-powered phone in India.

On the other hand, the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM option will cost Rs. 41,999. The phone will be available for purchase in Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue with glass build, and Racing Yellow color with vegan leather finish.

If you buy the smartphone from the brand's official site, can avail of a flat Rs. 3,000 instant discount with ICICI credit card and EMI transaction. Flipkart is also offering 5 percent unlimited cash back on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card. 10 percent of on Bank of Baroda Mastercard debit card (first-time transaction) and others.

Realme GT 5G Features To Check Out

Running Android 11 with Realme UI 2.0 on top, the Realme GT 5G has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC is combined with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.

The phone comes with a triple rear camera setup including a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

Other features include a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging, an in-display fingerprint sensor and 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Reasons To Buy

The Realme GT is a flagship phone that you can get an accessible price tag. Apart from the powerful chipset, the 65W SuperDart charging of the phone is claimed to refuel 100 percent battery in just 35 minutes. Besides, the handset comes with Stainless Steel Vapour Cooking technology that enhances the gaming experience.

