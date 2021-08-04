Realme GT 5G, Master Edition Series India Launch On August 18; Realme 8 Series Also Launching? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

It was recently reported that Realme will be launching three new smartphones in the GT series in India. The same has been confirmed by the company's CEO, Madhav Sheth. As suggested, the company will be taking the wraps off the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT master Edition this month itself in India.

The brand is also planning to expand its affordable product portfolio with two other devices. Which are the other Realme offerings heading to the Indian market and are they launching on the same day as the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Mater series in the country? Let's find out:

New Realme Premium Ramge Smartphones For India?

In the latest AskMadhav YouTube series, the Realme India chief confirmed the launch of new Realme GT smartphones in India. The brand will be adding the Realme GT 5G, the Realme GT Master, and the Realme GT Master Edition smartphones to its premium product portfolio in the country. The official launch is scheduled for August 18.

The company has already unveiled all three models outside India. The GT Master series comprising the Master Explorer edition besides the standard model also went official recently in China. The company is consistently upgrading its premium smartphone lineup in India and has launched several models that offer high-end features for pocket-friendly prices.

All the three models, specifically the Realme GT Master series will surely grab the premium audience at least with its looks (suitcase-like design with leather finish) of not solely with the hardware. Going forward, we can expect Realme to be one of the popular faces in the premium category if it continues with such product launches.

Can We Expect Affordable Realme 8 Series Launch Alongside?

Since Realme has been focusing on the, it doesn't mean the brand will slow down on affordable smartphone launches in the country. The company's CEO has also confirmed two new affordable smartphones for Indian consumers which will be debuting soon.

The Realme 8i and the Realme 8s are confirmed to go official in the Indian market soon. This information has also been confirmed by Madhav Sheth via AskMadhav YouTube series. However, the exact launch timeline isn't confirmed just yet.

Therefore, it is hard to say if the company will be launching the Realme 8i and the Realme 8s alongside the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition series on August 18.

