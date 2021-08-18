Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Launched In India News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

As assured, Realme has announced the launch of two new 5G smartphones - the Realme GT 5G and Realme GT Master Edition. Both these smartphones flaunt a triple-camera setup at the rear and a 120Hz Super AMOLED display. While the standard variant employs a flagship Snapdragon 888 processor, the Master Edition uses a Snapdragon 778G processor.

Notably, the Realme GT Master Edition comes in a suitcase-like black design crafted by Naoto Fukasawa, a celebrated Japanese designer. It uses a vegan leather material for its exterior, which gives it a premium and unique look and feel.

Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Price

The Realme GT 5G has been launched in two storage variants including 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 37,999 and 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 41,999. It comes in three colors such as Dashing Silver and Dashing Blue with a glass build and a Racing Yellow option with a vegan leather finish. The sale will debut on August 26 via Flipkart, Realme.com and other major retail stores all over in India.

Realme GT Master Edition comes in three variants - 6GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 25,999, 8GB RAM + 128GB ROM priced at Rs. 27,999 and 8GB RAM + 256GB ROM priced at Rs. 29,999. There is a Voyager Grey option with a suitcase-like design and others such as Luna White and Cosmos Blue. The sale will debut on August 27 via Flipkart, Realme.com and other major retail stores across the country.

Flipkart and Realme have teamed up to provide these smartphones under the former's Smart Upgrade programme. With this, buyers can get the Realme GT or Realme GT Master Edition by paying 70% of the actual price for a year.

Realme GT 5G Specifications

In terms of specs, the Realme GT bestows a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under its hood, there is a Snapdragon 888 SoC and a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W SuperDart Charge fast charging support.

For optics, there is a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary Sony IMX682 sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. At the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.5. It comes with standard connectivity aspects including Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, 5G, 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, NFC and GPS. Also, it flaunts an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Realme GT Master Edition Specifications

To detail the specifications of the Realme GT Master Edition, the smartphone makes use of a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Its hardware aspects comprise a Snapdragon 778G processor and a 4300mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charge technology.

On the photography front, the Master Edition uses a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary camera sensor with f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP tertiary macro lens. A 32MP Sony IMX615 selfie camera sensor with f/2.45 aperture is at the front. The connectivity aspects are quite similar to the standard variant and there is an in-display fingerprint sensor.

