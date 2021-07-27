Realme GT 5G, Realme GT Master Edition Models India Launch Teased: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is prepping up for its next launch event in the country. The brand has officially teased the arrival of the upcoming GT series phone. As of now, the Realme GT Neo made its debut in India as the Realme X7 Max 5G. The Realme GT Neo has been teased alongside the Realme GT, Realme GT Master Edition, and the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition.

To recall, the Realme GT was launched back in March, while both the Realme GT Master Edition and the Realme GT Explorer Master Edition were announced last week in China.

Realme GT Series India Launch Teased

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has shared a teaser on Twitter which consists of four Realme GT series phones. He asked the fans which of these four phones they would like to see next in India. However, the tweet does not mention whether the brand will bring one of these devices or all the models in the country.

Which of these would you want next to be launched in India?



RT and reply using with #realmeGT & stand a chance to #win one! pic.twitter.com/0zbdfzs8Gv — Madhav Sheth (@MadhavSheth1) July 26, 2021

Realme GT 5G Features

The Realme GT 5G has a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by the Snapdragon 888 5G SoC and packs a 4,500 mAh battery that supports 65W fast charging.

There is a triple camera system at the back that offers a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens. Other aspects include a 16MP selfie camera, up to 4K 60fps recording, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and much more.

Realme GT Master Edition, GT Explorer Master Edition Features

The Realme GT Master Edition ships with the Snapdragon 778 processor and offers a vapour chamber cooling technology. Upfront, the phone has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The device also sports a triple-rear camera setup as the Realme GT consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro shooter. However, the phone features a 32MP selfie camera.

On the other hand, the GT Explorer Master Edition is powered by the SD870 chipset and a slightly larger 6.5-inch AMOLED display. The camera sensors include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, a 16MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro lens.

What We Think

If the upcoming Realme GT 5G gets a similar price tag as the Chinese model, it will be the most affordable phone in the country with the SD888 chipset. Besides, the India launch date or timeline of these upcoming devices are still under wraps at this moment. As the company started teasing, we expect the more details will reveal soon.

