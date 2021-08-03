Realme GT 5G Series To Comprise Three Models In India; Company Eyeing Flagship Segment? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme recently unveiled the GT Master series with a unique suitcase-like design. The company is gearing up to launch the Realme GT 5G in the Indian market. The official teasers have already started dropping in revealing key information related to the upcoming series. The latest information hints at two more models (likely the Realme GT Master Editon) launch in India alongside the standard GT 5G.

Is Realme's Next Target Flagship Audience In India?

Realme started its venture with affordable smartphones in the Indian market. Ever since its debut, the brand has been proactive with affordable and mid-range smartphone launches in the country. But, the company has also introduced several performance-driven value flagships for the masses in recent times.

The upcoming offering by the company is also premium range and follows the modern 5G norms. The Realme GT 5G is expected to be accompanied by the Master GT 5G Edition series which has been introduced in the international market.

We know the features offered by the Realme GT Master and the Relme GT Master Explorer Edition Also, the suitcase-like design in collaboration with a noted Japanese designer makes it all premium. So, the next offerings from Realme heading to the Indian market will be catering to the flagship users.

It's not just the Realme GT 5G and the Realme GT Master Edition series, we can expect some more value flagship smartphones by the company for the Indian consumers going forward. So, it wouldn't be wrong to assume that Realme is buckling up to rattle the flagship segment as well in India.

Upcoming Realme GT 5G Series India Launch Details

A report via Moneycontrol suggests that the upcoming Realme GT 5G series will have three different models in India. Madhav Sheth, Realme India CEO, revealed this information to the publication in an interview. The company's CEO didn't reveal the names of the models but has confirmed a launch in 2021.

As per the speculations, the brand is hinting at the Realme GT Master and the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition's launch alongside the standard Realme GT 5G. The report also doesn't hint at the exact launch timeline for the upcoming lineup. But, it shouldn't be long before the company confirms some more details.

