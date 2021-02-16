Just In
Realme GT Expected To Launch Soon; Snapdragon 888 SoC On Cards?
Realme was rumored to launch a new smartphone lineup dubbed Race with flagship-grade hardware this year. However, the device is now confirmed to launch with the Realme GT moniker. The device has been spotted online via leaks with features like the Snapdragon 888 processor and more. The handset is also confirmed to hit the Indian shores as it has cleared BIS certification recently. Now, the device has been teased by the company itself which hints at its approaching launch.
Realme GT Expected Official Launch Date
Xu Qi, Realme executive has teased the Realme GT's arrival via Weibo. The teaser post reads "coming soon" which means the new flagship might be introduced anytime soon officially. The company might drop by another teaser soon confirming the launch date and some of the key features of the Realme GT.
Separately, another leak on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo by Digital Chat Station suggests that the Realme GT will flaunt a flat display panel. Also, the handset will be backed by super-fast charging technology. The leak also hints at a thin light-weight design and the Snapdragon 888 processor.
Going by the previous set of leaks, the Snapdragon 888 processor on Realme GT will be combined with 12GB RAM. The smartphone might offer a triple-lens camera setup at the rear housing a 64MP main camera. The rumors have also suggested an AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 5,000 mAh battery unit. Also, the fast-charging capacity is said to be rated at 125W.
