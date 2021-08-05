Realme GT Flash With MagDart Support Tipped; 15/50W Magnetic Wireless Charging In Tow News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is grabbing all the attention with its GT smartphone lineup which brings premium end hardware to the table at affordable prices. The latest Realme GT Master and the Master Explorer Edition are the best examples of such premium end offerings. The company is also in the headlines with its first magnetic wireless charger called MagDart which follows the footsteps of Apple's MagSafe charging technology but with faster speeds.

Alongside this MagDart, the brand also teased a concept phone in the making supporting the upcoming magnetic charging accessory. It seems that the company is going ahead with the production and the suggested Realme Flash will hit the shelves sometime soon. The rumour mill has already started churning out details on the same. Following are the details:

Realme Flash Concept Phone: Coming To India?

The Realme GT Flash surfaced as a concept phone integrating a circular coil at the back to support the Realme MagDart wireless charger. A new tweet by tipster Abhishek Yadav has revealed the key features of the device. The concept phone is said to be packed with the Snapdragon 888 Plus processor.

As of now, the iQOO 8 series is likely to be the first in India to come with the overclocked version of the Snapdragon 888 processor. There is no word on the Realme GT Flash's India availability just yet. In fact, it would be hard to say which markets would be the first to receive this smartphone.

Nevertheless, Realme has been bringing its international products to Indian soil as well. The Realme GT series is currently making its way to the Indian markets along with three different models.

The unique suitcase inspired designed Realme GT Master smartphones are also heading to the country. So, it is highly unlikely that the company skips this variant's launch in the country.

What Features Would The Realme Flash Concept Phone Offer?

The tipster has revealed the Realme Flash will be sporting a 6.7-inch E4 sAMOLED display which will support a 120Hz refresh rate and a QHD+ resolution. The Snapdragon 888 Plus SoC will be paired yo with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage.

The camera is also tipped to be high-end. The Realme Flash will have a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor paired with an additional 2MP lens. There might be other sensors as well, but the details are not out. The selfie camera is said to be a 32MP lens.

Lastly, the device is speculated to feature a 4,500 mAh battery. The circular coil at the back is said to be compatible with 15W/50W MagDart charging and 65W fast wired charging.

