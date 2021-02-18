Realme GT Gets 3C Certification Ahead Of March 4 Launch; 65W Fast Charging Tipped News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme recently confirmed that it will be launching its new flagship smartphone, i.e, the Realme Race with a different moniker. The device will be now making a debut as the Realme GT on March 4 in the global market. The smartphone has been authenticated by TENAA in the past. Also, its India launch has been tipped by the BIS certification website. Now, the device has received another certification ahead of its next month's launch.

Realme GT Listed At 3C Certification Website

The Realme GT has been certified by 3C in China. The certification website hints at the fast-charging capacity of the upcoming flagship. The device will be launching with 65W fast charging support. This contradicts the previous reports that suggested that Realme might be using a 125W fast charging technology on the Realme GT. The company has previously shipped its flagship smartphones with 65W SuperDart fast charge technology. But, the latter is what was anticipated.

The company has already confirmed the new flagship smartphone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor. While the brand hasn't revealed any other hardware feature, the rumor mill has spilled pretty much all the details. The Realme GT is said to bring along a punch-hole AMOLED display and a 64MP triple-lens camera setup.

The Realme GT is expected to launch with the new Android 11 OS topped with a custom Realme UI skin. The smartphone will arrive with up to 256GB of storage capacity. It is not known if there will be external microSD card support, if yes up to how much? The battery backing up the unit could be a 5,000 mAh unit. We already know of the 65W fast charging supported as suggested by the 3C certification website.

