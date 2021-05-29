Realme GT Listed At Official India Website; New Premium Smartphone Incoming? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has scheduled the Realme X7 Max 5G's launch in India for May 31. But, that's not the only premium 5G smartphone that the company is bringing to the Indian shores. With just two days remaining for the new X7 series variant, the company has tipped the launch of the Realme GT in the country. The flagship-grade device has already been announced outside India with the Snapdragon 888 processor. Here's what all we can expect:

Realme GT India Launch Confirmed

The Realme GT has been listed on Realme India's official website which confirms its launch soon in the Indian market. The device is listed alongside the already launched handsets such as the Realme X7 5G, Realme Narzo 30 Pro 5G, and the Realme 8 5G. All these devices have gone official recently in the Indian market.

With the official listing going live, we can expect the company to announce the Realme GT's launch in India soon. There might be a possibility that we get to see its debut in June 2021. But, we can be only sure once the company confirms.

Realme GT Expected Features

The Realme GT is expected to launch in India with the identical features as the international variant. The handset will arrive with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The panel will sport a punch-hole and have the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The imaging setup on the Realme GT will include a triple-lens setup at the back comprising a 64MP Sony IMX682 primary sensor. The handset will have an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor as well. For selfies and video calling, the device will have a 16MP snapper upfront.

The Realme GT is driven by the octa-core Snapdragon 888 5G processor. The flagship Qualcomm chipset is built on a 5nm process and is paired with Adreno 660 GPU and up to 12GB RAM. The handset comes with 256GB storage capacity and runs on Android 11 OS wrapped around Realme UI 2.0.

Besides the dual-mode 5G, the Realme GT also has 4G LTE, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5 mm headphone jack, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. A 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support backs the handset.

A New Premium Segment Rival?

The Realme GT is one of the most feature-packed offerings by the company. It has a flagship-grade Snapdragon 888 processor and a 120Hz Super AMOLED panel which will allow this device to deliver high performance.

Besides, Realme has been introducing premium smartphones with reasonable price tags allowing it to give tough competition to the rivals. We can expect the Realme GT to strengthen the company's profile in the flagship category.

Best Mobiles in India