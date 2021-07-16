Realme GT Master Edition First Look Revealed; SD 870 SoC To Power GT Explorer Edition News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is gearing up for the new-generation GT Master Edition series launch. The company is said to bring the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition alongside the standard Master Edition on July 21 in China. Several leaks have pointed at the Snapdragon 870 processor powering the Realme GT Master Edition. However, a new teaser by the company suggests otherwise. Additionally, the brand has shared the first look of both Realme GT Master and GT Master Explorer Edition.

Realme GT Master Edition Official Teaser Out

Realme has officially teased the GT Master Edition on Weibo. The teaser poster confirms a leatherette suitcase design which has been designed in collaboration with Naoto Fukasawa (Japanese designer). The Realme branding and the signature is inscribed on the right edge, while the upper left edge has the vertical camera module housing three large sensors and an LED flash.

The teaser images also show the placement of the volume keys on the left and the power key on the right spine. Going by the teaser, there will be two Realme GT Master Edition models. We can expect the other to be the Master Explorer Edition tipped by the leaks.

The front of the handset has a single punch-hole for the selfie camera. The handset appears premium in all aspects and the teaser further suggests a rugged design. The Realme GT Master Edition and the Master GT Explorer Edition appears to be the company's best-looking smartphones to date. But, is the brand betting just on the looks or can we expect some high-end hardware as well?

Realme GT Master, Master Explorer Edition Key Features

The company has also confirmed the Snapdragon 870 chipset for the Master Explorer Edition. Notably, previous leaks suggested this processor be used on the standard variant, while the Explorer Edition was tipped to use the Snapdragon 778G SoC.

The rumor mill hasn't churned many details regarding the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition. However, the standard Master Edition is expected to feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080p FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The triple-lens module will likely have a 50MP main lens.

We might see an upgraded 64MP primary lens on the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition. Both variants have stopped by TENNA where the aforementioned key features have been revealed. We might get some more details on the hardware via official teasers ahead of the launch and will keep you posted on the same.

