Realme GT Master Edition 5G Full Design, Price, Specs Revealed; It's Not The Upcoming Camera Flagship News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is ready to launch the GT Master Edition in China. The device has been certified via TENAA ahead of its official launch with the listing revealing key design aspects and specifications. Now, a new report reaffirms the entire design along with its European pricing. The color options of the device have also been revealed. Here's what the upcoming flagship Realme smartphone is expected to offer:

Reale GT Master Edition Full Design Leaked Ahead Of Official Launch

The Realme GT Master Edition's high-resolution renders come via 91Mobiles in association with Onleaks. The 5K renders of the handset confirms the punch-hole display with slim bezels on all sides. The handset features curved edges with the back panel painted in a single color scheme and matte texture.

There is a rectangular vertical camera module on the upper left of the rear panel housing three large sensors and an LED flash. The report reveals three different shades with one of the variants featuring a faux leather finish. This model is said to be designed in collaboration with Naoto Fukusawa who is a Japanese designer.

The leaked renders also reveal the placement of the volume keys and the SIM card tray on the right edge and the power key on the left. The bottom will be housing the USB Type-C in between the speaker grille and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

As far as the color options are concerned, two of the variants (faux leather model included) will be available in white color, while the other will be black.

Realme GT Master Edition; Features That We Know

The Realme GT Master Edition specs have been out in the wild for a while now. The spec-sheet hints at a premium mid-range offering powered by the Snapdragon 778 5G processor. The device will have up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. It will boot on the Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 interface.

The Realme GT Master Edition is said to sport a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with an integrated fingerprint scanner. The triple rear camera setup is said to accommodate a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth lens.

There will be a 32MP selfie camera tucked inside the waterdrop notch. The device will have a 4,300 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart fast charging support.

It is worth mentioning the newly leaked spec-sheet doesn't corroborate with the previous leaks suggesting a 108MP triple-camera setup and the Snapdragon 870 processor. Apparently, that's a different model altogether which might be revealed in the coming days.

Realme GT Master Edition Price

As per the report, the Realme GT Master Editon's 8GB RAM and 256GB storage variant will debut with EUR 399 (approx Rs. 35,000) price tag. The 12GB RAM variant is said to be priced at EUR 449 (approx Rs. 39,700). But we can expect different pricing (slightly lower) in the Indian market.

We can't be sure if the device will get a sub Rs. 30,000 asking price tag or there will be just slight differences compared to the European pricing. The former is what would be in its favour. The launch timeline is also expected to be revealed soon. We will keep you posted with the details.

Best Mobiles in India