Realme GT Master Edition, Master Explorer Edition With Snapdragon SoCs Announced; Flagship At Budget Price?

Realme has finally unveiled the Master GT Edition and the Master Explorer Edition. Both smartphones have been launched in China with a unique suitcase-like design. The company has been teasing the launch of the GT Master and the Master Explorer Edition whose design comes in partnership with Japanese designer Noato Fukasawa. As tipped both handsets feature premium-grade Snapdragon 5G chipsets, fast charging supported battery, and more.

Realme GT Master Edition, Master Explorer Edition Key Features

The Realme GT Master Edition comes as the low-end variant in the new lineup. The device is powered by the Snapdragon 778 processor which is combined with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB storage. The handset also has a vapour chamber cooling technology for an enhanced gaming experience.

The smartphone features a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED FHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate and DC Dimming feature. The device sports a triple-rear camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. There is also an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 2MP macro sensor with an f/2.0 aperture.

The device features a 32MP selfie camera which is tucked inside the punch-hole. The handset gets its power from a 4,310 mAh battery that is aided by 65W fast charging.

Coming to the Realme GT Master Edition, this variant uses an upgraded Snapdragon 870 processor. The handset has been announced with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. This variant also has a liquid vapour cooling chamber but features an additional 4F tactile engine for improved vibration feedback with gaming.

The handset sports a slightly bigger 6.55-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with DC Dimming and 1,100 nits peak brightness. The punch-hole here packs the same 32MP selfie camera as the standard Master Edition.

The rear camera setup has a smaller 50MP Sony IMX766 primary lens paired up with a 16MP ultra-wide-angle sensor (Sony IMX481), and an additional macro sensor. This model has a 4,500 mAh battery with the same 65W fast charging as the standard model.

Are Realme GT Master Edition, GT Master Explorer Edition Affordable Flagships?

If we speak of the prices, the Realme GT Master Edition comes with CNY 2,599 price tag (approx Rs. 27,000) or the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM+ 256GB storage model and have been announced at CNY 2,599 (approx Rs. 30,000).

The Realme GT Master Explorer Edition's 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage model has been priced at CNY 2,899 (roughly Rs. 33,000). The high-end 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration comes with CNY 3,199 (approx Rs. 36,900) in China.

The standard Realme GT Master Edition comes in Dawn and Snow Mountain shades, while the Master Explorer Edition can be bought in Suitcase Apricot and Suitcase Gray colors.

The highest variant of the Realme GT Master/ Explorer Edition goes up to Rs. 36,000 approx. A sub Rs. 40,000 price tag for features like Snapdragon 870 processor, 65W fast charging, and 120Hz FHD+ display makes the new lineup value flagships. A premium looking suitcase-like design along with the aforementioned hardware is expected to be the major success factor.

