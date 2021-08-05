Realme GT Master Edition Special Variant Coming To India; Here's What's Different News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has scheduled the GT 5G and the GT Master Edition launch in India on August 18. The launch details have been revealed by the company itself. We already have seen the premium suitcase-inspired design with leather finish offered by the Realme GT Master Edition. The specifications are also known since the company has introduced this lineup in China already.

It has also been confirmed that the features and design would be similar to the international model. But, a new report suggests Realme will also bring a Special Edition of the Realme GT Master Edition specifically for the Indian audience. So what special has the upcoming device will offer? Let's find out:

Realme GT Master Edition Specially Tailored For Indian Audience?

The Realme GT Master Edition will have a different color option which will be introduced both in India and the European market. The company is said to launch an orange color option of the handset, but with the same suitcase-inspired design.

The company is said to bring this Realme GT Master Edition's special color variant to mark the celebrations for crossing 100 million global sales. The company has achieved this target within 37 days.

Is There Any Difference In The Design?

As mentioned earlier, the special edition Realme smartphone will have a new dark orange shade. The rear panel retains the suitcase-like design. The vertical camera setup is placed on the top-left. The only difference this model has is the "celebrating 100M fans" text inscribed at the bottom of the rear panel.

Will Realme GT Master Edition Offer Any New Hardware In India?

The company has already confirmed the Realme GT Master Edition will have the same set of internals as the Chinese model. Notably, the Realme GT Master Explorer Edition has also been introduced in this series with slightly better hardware than the standard model.

Some previous reports have suggested three different Realme GT series smartphones heading to the Indian market. The Realme GT Master Edition and the Master Explorer Edition will be joined by the Realme GT 5G.

That said, the Realme GT Master Edition will debut with the Snapdragon 778G SoC combined with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will have a 6.43-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. This model will have a 64MP primary camera at the rear aided by 8MP and 2MP sensors.

The Realme GT Master Explorer Editon will have the Snapdragon 870 processor and Android 11 OS. This model will have a bigger 6.55-inch Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Cameras here would be a 50MP main sensor paired up with a 16MP and a 2MP sensor.

