Realme GT Neo 2T Confirmed To Launch On October 19; Coming To India?

Realme has now officially confirmed the launch date of the GT Neo 2T. The brand took to its official Weibo handle to confirm the launch of the GT Neo 2T. The smartphone will be launching in China at 2.00 pm local time (11:30 am IST) on October 19.

However, the brand has not confirmed any specifications of the handset yet. However; thanks to the TENAA listing and other leaks, we have detailed features of the device.

Realme GT Neo 2T Design

In terms of design, the Realme GT Neo 2T is rumored to have a similar design as the predecessor Realme GT Neo2 which is all set to launch on Oct 13 in India. On the other hand, some rumors suggest the phone will have a different design compared to the other devices of the GT series. So, it will be better to take this as speculation until official info comes out.

Realme GT Neo 2T Expected Features

The Realme GT Neo 2T is likely to have a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor which will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage. Further, the Realme GT Neo 2T might run Android 12-based Realme UI 3.0 and pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit that will support up to 65W fast charging.

For imaging, the handset is also tipped to come with a triple rear camera system which will include 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP sensor. Upfront, the phone could feature a 16MP selfie camera sensor.

Realme GT Neo 2T: Coming To India?

As far as the India launch is concerned, the handset was spotted (via tipster Mukul Sharma) on the company's Indian website, which hints that the device will arrive in the country soon. However, we will suggest our readers for the official confirmation on same. Now, the brand is gearing up for the launch of the Realme GT Neo2 smartphone in India which is scheduled for Oct 13 at 12:30 PM IST.

