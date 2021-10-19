Realme GT Neo 2T Debuts With Dimensity 1200 SoC, 120Hz Display; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme GT Neo 2T has been launched in China alongside the Realme Q3s smartphone and the Realme Watch T1. The smartphone is based on the MediaTek chipset, while the standard GT Neo 2 comes with the Snapdragon 870 chip. Other features of the Realme GT Neo 2T include a 120Hz display, 65W charging, and much more.

Realme GT Neo 2T: Features

In terms of features, the Realme GT Neo 2T comes with a 6.43-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and 1300nits peak brightness. The device is powered by the ​MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage that also supports additional storage expansion via a dedicated microSD card slot.

On the software front, the phone runs Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 65W fast charging support. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup that includes a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 4cm macro sensor. Upfront, the handset comes with a 16MP selfie camera sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout.

Other features include Dolby Atmos, Hi-Res audio, Stereo speakers, a 3D vapour cooling system, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for security. Lastly, the GT Neo 2T supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity.

Realme GT Neo 2T Price

As far as price is concerned, the Realme GT Neo 2T price starts in China at CNY 1,899 (around Rs. 22,300) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option, CNY 2,099 (around Rs. 24,600) for the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, and CNY 2,399 (around Rs. 28,200) for the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The phone comes in two color options - black and white.

Realme GT Neo 2T: Coming To India?

There is no hint regarding the launch date of the Realme GT Neo 2T at this moment. If the phone will launch in the country, it might take sometime. Since the brand recently launched the standard Realme GT Neo 2.

