Realme GT Neo 2T Official Teaser, Geekbench Listing Confirms Key Specs

Realme just introduced the GT Neo 2 in India as its latest value flagship phone powered by the Snapdragon 870 SoC. The company is now gearing up to launch its sibling dubbed Realme GT neo 2T. It is confirmed to debut on October 19 in China. Realme has been teasing the key features which the GT Neo 2T will bring to the table. The device has also paid a visit to Geekbench where the processor and benchmark scores have been revealed.

Realme GT Neo 2T Geekbench Listing Live Ahead Of Official Launch

The Realme GT Neo 2T has stopped by Geekbench with the Dimensity 1200 SoC. This same chipset has been confirmed by Realme itself. The listing also suggests Android 11 OS which will be wrapped around a custom Realme UI skin. Also, a 12GB RAM configuration has been listed on the benchmark website.

The storage capacity as well as any other variant's existence hasn't been tipped by Geekbench. However, previous leaks have suggested 8GB RAM and 128GB/26GB storage options.

Apart from the Geekbench listing, a new teaser poster by the company shared on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo has revealed the fast-charging capacity of the device. The handset will be launched with 65W fast charging tech. This is the same as the standard GT Neo 2.

However, the company hasn't yet confirmed if the battery capacity will also be the same as the GT Neo 2, i.e, a 5,000 mAh unit or a different setup. It is worth mentioning the GT Neo 2T's latest poster has also revealed a 3.5mm headphone jack which is placed along with a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille.

Realme GT Neo 2T Other Expected Features

The Realme GT Neo 2T's remaining key features have also surfaced online courtesy of official teasers and leaks. The handset is said to feature the same imaging setup as the Realme GT Neo 2. The back panel will have three cameras including a 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. It might flaunt a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with 1080p FHD+ resolution and a fingerprint scanner integrated. It will have an in-display camera cutout for a 16MP selfie snapper.

