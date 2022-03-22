Realme GT Neo 3 Goes Official: World's First Smartphone With Dimensity 8100, 150W Fast Charging News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has finally launched the successor of the GT Neo 2 dubbed GT Neo 3 in China. The handset is the world's first phone with support for 150W fast charging; however, there is a variant of the GT Neo3 with 80W charging. Besides, the phone includes the Dimensity 8100 SoC, a 120Hz display, and much more. The phone will also go official soon in India. The exact launch date or timeline is yet to be revealed.

Realme GT Neo 3 Features

Apart from the 150W charging and the Dimensity 8100, the device has 'Diamond Ice Core Cooling Plus' feature. There is a triple rear camera setup paired with a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor which comes with optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS) supports.

The main camera is assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the phone has a 16MP front-facing camera placed into a punch-hole cutout. The Realme GT Neo 3 is also capable of 4K video recording and supports various modes such as portrait, night, and so on.

Moreover, the Realme GT Neo 3 comes with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage that can also be expanded. Upfront, the phone flaunts a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate.

On the software front, it runs Android 12 OS with realme UI 3.0 custom skin. The 150W variant of the Realme GT Neo 3 has a 4,500 mAh battery unit, while the 80W variant packs a 5,000 mAh battery and 80W charging. The 150W fast-charging technology that is claimed to charge 50 percent battery in just five minutes. Connectivity options include a 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

Realme GT Neo 3 Price And Availability

The Realme GT Neo 3 (80W charging version) price starts at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,920) for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at CNY 2,299 (roughly Rs. 27,510) and the high-end 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM option will cost CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,100).

On the other hand, the Realme GT Neo 3's 150W variant price starts at CNY 2,599 (roughly Rs. 31,100) for the 8GB + 256GB variant, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model retails for CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,500). The phone comes in Purple, Grey, and Silver color options and will go for sale starting March 30 in China.

Realme GT Neo 3: Cheapest Flagship?

Looking at the Chinese variant price, we expect the Realme GT Neo 3 will come at around Rs. 30,000 in India, making it an affordable flagship device. This is not the first time, the brand also launched the GT 5G with the SD888 chip at a budget price tag of Rs. 37,999.The GT Neo 3 with the 150W charging and Dimensity 8100 is believed to beat some of the flagship devices as well.

