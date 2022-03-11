Realme GT Neo 3 Listed On TENNA; MediaTek Dimensity 8100, Triple Back Camera & More Tipped News oi-Megha Rawat

Realme, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, recently announced the debut of the Realme 9 5G and Realme 9 SE 5G. The firm is now preparing to release a new smartphone. According to rumours, the Realme GT Neo 3 will be released in China before the end of this month. Realme China CMO Xui Qi has issued a new poster on its Weibo account revealing the device's camera module ahead of the launch.

Realme GT Neo 3 Listed On TENAA

The Realme GT Neo 3 will be released this month, according to Chase. In addition, Chase has released a banner on Weibo so that people may learn more about the Realme GT Neo 3's launch date.

The post depicts a rectangular camera module with a triple camera configuration and a flash on the smartphone's back. The graphic also confirms that the device will be compatible with OIS. Realme VP Madhav Sheth had stated that the Realme GT Neo 3 would be released in the second half of 2022, but it appears that the company's intentions have changed since then.

Realme GT Neo 3 Specifications- Expected

As per the rumored specifications, the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3 will be backed by MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC and would allow 150W charging. A 4,500 mAh battery with 150W fast charging and a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W fast charging are expected to be included in the smartphone.

The RMX3560 and RMX3562 model numbers had previously been seen on TENAA. A triple back camera module, consisting of a primary 50MP Sony IMX766 shooter, an 8MP ultrawide angle lens, and a 2MP lens, is believed to be included. The GT Neo 3 will have a 16MP selfie camera on the front.

The two battery types have model numbers of RMX3560 and RMX3562, respectively. The Snapdragon 888 chipset is also supposed to be used in the gadget with the model number RMX3560.

The phone has a 6.7-inch FHD+ OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, according to the TENAA listing. The phone could have a MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset under the hood. According to a report from Zollege, the chipset is a Snapdragon 888. The Realme GT Neo 3 would have 8GB/12GB RAM and 128GB/256GB/512GB internal storage as RAM and storage options.

Realme GT Neo 3 Price And Availability- Expected

According to tipster Steve Hemmerstoffer, the Realme GT Neo 3 would be priced at Rs. 25,543 in India, alongside Zollege. According to the source, the Realme will most likely reveal the smartphone on July 31, 2022.

