Realme GT Neo 3 Sale Live In India; Here’s How To Get Latest Flagship With Rs. 7,000 Discount News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme launched the GT Neo 3 last week in India. The device has gone for sale (today) in the country. The Realme GT Neo 3 comes in two variants - one with a 4,500 mAh battery and 150W UltraDart charging and another with a 5,000 mAh battery with 80W SuperDart charging support. The 80W variant starts at Rs. 36,999; however, you can get it for just Rs. 29,999. Here's how to get this offer.

Realme GT Neo 3 Goes On Sale: Price & Offers

The sale of the Realme GT Neo 3 is now live on the brand's official site and Flipkart. The GT Neo 3 (80W variant) price starts at Rs. 36,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model, Rs. 38,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage model. The Realme GT Neo 3 150W model is launched at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB ROM option.

However, Realme is offering a Rs. 7,000 discount for SBI debit and credit card users which brings down the price to Rs. 29,999 for the base model. While the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model can be purchased at Rs. 31,999, and the 150W model is selling for Rs. 35,999.

There is a 5 percent cashback offer for Flipkart Axis Band Card users. Furthermore, the GT Neo 3 comes in three color options namely- Nitro Blue, Asphalt Black, and Sprint Whit.

Realme GT Neo 3 Features

The GT Neo 3 comes with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2412) display with a 120Hz refresh rate, a 1,000Hz touch sampling rate, and HDR10+ support. Under the hood, the handset gets its power from the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 5G SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt UFS 3.1 storage.

As mentioned above, the phone is available in two variants. The 150W fast charging technology is claimed to charge 50 percent battery in just five minutes, while the 80W SuperDart charger is claimed to take 32-minutes to fully charge the battery.

The smartphone also includes a dedicated display processor and a stainless steel vapour cooling technology for heat dissipation. For imaging, there is a triple rear camera setup housing a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with support for both optical image stabilization (OIS) and electronic image stabilization (EIS). The main lens is accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with a 119-degree field of view, and a 2MP macro camera.

Furthermore, the GT Neo 3 includes a 16MP Samsung S5K3P9 front-facing camera sensor, an in-display fingerprint sensor, dual stereo speakers powered by Dolby Atmos audio, and runs Android 12 OS with Realme UI 3.0 on top.

Better Than Competition?

The Realme GT Neo 3 has the all features that one flagship should offer. It will compete devices like the recently launched OnePlus 10R and the Asus 8z. The former share almost identical features as the Realme GT Neo 3. However, OnePlus 10R runs the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC and also costs slightly higher than the GT Neo 3.

Best Mobiles in India