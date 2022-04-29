Realme GT Neo 3 With 150W Charging Lands In India: Threat To OnePlus 10R? News oi-Akshay Kumar

Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone has just been launched in the Indian market. The handset has arrived just a day after the OnePlus 10R flagship landed in the country. Similar to the OnePlus 10R, the Realme GT Neo 3 also sports a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series processor, a whopping 150W fast charging technology, and a 50MP triple primary camera module.

Realme GT Neo 3 Will Compete With The OnePlus 10R in India

The Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R have almost identical specifications under the hood, but with a few differences. While the OnePlus offering has the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, the Realme GT Neo 3 has settled with the vanilla Dimensity 8100 version. Notably, unlike the OnePlus 10R's straight design, the Realme GT Neo 3 has racing stripes on the back.

Similar to the OnePlus 10R, the most high-end version of the Realme GT Neo 3 supports 150W fast charging. This tech is capable of charging the phone's 4,500 mAh battery to 50 percent in just five minutes. There's also a standard model with 5,000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging support. In the software department, the Realme GT Neo 3 has Realme UI 3.0 that's based on Android 12.

Realme GT Neo 3 Display, Memory, Camera Specs

Moving on, the Realme GT Neo 3 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. The screen also has HDR10+ support, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a fingerprint sensor below. The handset comes in three RAM and storage variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB.

At the rear, the Realme GT Neo 3 has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera that features OIS (optical image stabilization). The main sensor is paired with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. The device is capable of recording 4K videos at up to 60 frames per second. On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP selfie snapper capable of 1,080p video recording. Lastly, the device supports 5G connectivity.

Realme GT Neo 3 Price In India, Availability

The Realme GT Neo 3 (80W) has been priced at Rs. 36,999 for its most affordable 8GB / 128GB variant, while the 8GB / 256GB version will cost Rs. 38,999. The GT Neo 3 150W model will set the buyers by Rs. 42,999. The device will be available to buy on the brand's website, Flipkart, and in stores in three color variants - Purple, Grey, and Silver, from May 4.

To compare, the OnePlus 10R's starting 5,000mAh battery model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 38,999. The 12GB / 256GB edition with 5,000mAh battery is being offered for Rs. 42,999. The most expensive 12GB / 256GB variant with 150W fast charging and 4,500 mAh battery sets the users back by Rs. 43,999.

Best Mobiles in India