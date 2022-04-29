Just In
- 11 min ago New OnePlus Nord Phone Codenamed Meili Enters Private Testing In India; Is It Nord 3?
- 42 min ago Poco M4 5G With Dimensity 700 SoC, Dual Cameras Launched In India: The Cheapest 5G Phone
- 1 hr ago For Just Rs. 1,000 More You Can Get 150W Fast Charging Technology
- 1 hr ago Apple HidrateSpark Pro STEEL Smart Water Bottle Costs A Whopping Rs. 6,100
Don't Miss
- News Did MEA ask Bharat Biotech to address WHO’s covaxin suspension? Govt says 'Incorrect picture'
- Finance Buy This Banking Stock For Target Price Of Rs 930: Motilal Oswal
- Education RPSC Admit Card 2022 Released At rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in, Download RPSC Assistant Professor Hall Ticket Here
- Sports Rumour Has It: Real Madrid eye Pogba and Tchouameni as Kroos replacements
- Automobiles Tata Avinya EV Concept Revealed With 500km Range
- Lifestyle KGF Actor Yash Aka Rocky Bhai Diet And Workout Plan
- Movies Acharya Full Movie Leaked Online For Free Download
- Travel Hill Stations In South India That Are Good To Visit This Summer
Realme GT Neo 3 With 150W Charging Lands In India: Threat To OnePlus 10R?
Realme GT Neo 3 smartphone has just been launched in the Indian market. The handset has arrived just a day after the OnePlus 10R flagship landed in the country. Similar to the OnePlus 10R, the Realme GT Neo 3 also sports a MediaTek Dimensity 8000 series processor, a whopping 150W fast charging technology, and a 50MP triple primary camera module.
Realme GT Neo 3 Will Compete With The OnePlus 10R in India
The Realme GT Neo 3 and the OnePlus 10R have almost identical specifications under the hood, but with a few differences. While the OnePlus offering has the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 Max SoC, the Realme GT Neo 3 has settled with the vanilla Dimensity 8100 version. Notably, unlike the OnePlus 10R's straight design, the Realme GT Neo 3 has racing stripes on the back.
Similar to the OnePlus 10R, the most high-end version of the Realme GT Neo 3 supports 150W fast charging. This tech is capable of charging the phone's 4,500 mAh battery to 50 percent in just five minutes. There's also a standard model with 5,000 mAh battery and 80W fast charging support. In the software department, the Realme GT Neo 3 has Realme UI 3.0 that's based on Android 12.
Realme GT Neo 3 Display, Memory, Camera Specs
Moving on, the Realme GT Neo 3 has a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with full HD+ resolution and a layer of Gorilla Glass 5. The screen also has HDR10+ support, a refresh rate of 120Hz, and a fingerprint sensor below. The handset comes in three RAM and storage variants - 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 12GB + 256GB.
At the rear, the Realme GT Neo 3 has a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera that features OIS (optical image stabilization). The main sensor is paired with an 8MP wide-angle lens and a 2MP macro snapper. The device is capable of recording 4K videos at up to 60 frames per second. On the front, the smartphone has a 16MP selfie snapper capable of 1,080p video recording. Lastly, the device supports 5G connectivity.
Realme GT Neo 3 Price In India, Availability
The Realme GT Neo 3 (80W) has been priced at Rs. 36,999 for its most affordable 8GB / 128GB variant, while the 8GB / 256GB version will cost Rs. 38,999. The GT Neo 3 150W model will set the buyers by Rs. 42,999. The device will be available to buy on the brand's website, Flipkart, and in stores in three color variants - Purple, Grey, and Silver, from May 4.
To compare, the OnePlus 10R's starting 5,000mAh battery model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs. 38,999. The 12GB / 256GB edition with 5,000mAh battery is being offered for Rs. 42,999. The most expensive 12GB / 256GB variant with 150W fast charging and 4,500 mAh battery sets the users back by Rs. 43,999.
-
54,535
-
1,19,900
-
54,999
-
86,999
-
49,975
-
49,990
-
20,999
-
1,04,999
-
44,999
-
64,999
-
20,699
-
49,999
-
11,499
-
54,999
-
7,999
-
8,980
-
17,091
-
10,999
-
34,999
-
39,600
-
25,750
-
33,590
-
27,760
-
44,425
-
13,780
-
1,25,000
-
45,990
-
1,35,000
-
82,999
-
17,999