Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted On Multiple Certification Websites; Confirmed To Pack Snapdragon 870

Realme is on a launching spree, having released several new devices already and plenty more lined up for launch. One of the recent launches was the advanced Realme GT Neo 3 with 150W fast charging support. It looks like a new variant of the series will debut soon, namely the Realme GT Neo 3T.

Realme GT Neo 3T Spotted

The Realme GT Neo 3T has doing rounds on the rumor mill for a while now. So far, reports were only speculating the possible specs and features of the upcoming phone. Now, the smartphone has been spotted on a couple of certification websites, indicating an imminent launch.

The alleged Realme GT Neo 3T was first spotted by popular tipster Mukul Sharma on the NBTC certification website. The smartphone appeared with the model number RMX337, which is believed to be the Realme GT Neo 3T. What's more, the website has also revealed a couple of key specs.

Realme GT Neo 3T moniker confirmed via NBTC. The device has received the Indian BIS certification as well. Plus, here are its camera details. #Realme #RealmeGTNeo3T pic.twitter.com/r7H4twhliA — Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings) May 10, 2022

That's not all. The upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T was also spotted on the Camerafv5 database. As the name suggests, this database has revealed the camera details of the new Realme phone. More importantly, the alleged Realme GT Neo 3T was also spotted on the BIS certification site, indicating an imminent India launch.

Realme GT Neo 3T Features: What To Expect?

The new Realme GT Neo 3T is rumored to pack a slightly older Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM. It's said to run Android 12 OS out-of-the-box with the RealmeUI skin on top. The phone previously appeared on Geekbench and scored 3047 and 979 points in single-core and multi-core tests.

Additionally, the upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T is tipped to pack a triple-camera setup at the rear. The primary lens of the phone is still under wraps. But the supporting cameras are said to be a 16MP ultra-wide lens with EIS support and a 4MP macro shooter. Plus, a 16MP selfie camera is also tipped for the phone.

Presently, these are some of the expected features. It's doubtful if the Realme GT Neo 3T will include the powerful 150W fast charging support like the Realme GT Neo 3. More leaks and tips are expected in the following days.

