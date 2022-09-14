Realme GT Neo 3T Launch Offers Announced Ahead of Launch; Up to Rs. 7,000 Discount Confirmed News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme GT Neo 3T is all set to launch on September 16 at 12:30 PM in India. The upcoming flagship will pack rich features like 80W SuperDart technology. Ahead of the launch, the brand has announced discount deals as part of the launch offer. Buyers can get up to Rs. 7,000 off on the new Realme GT Neo 3T.

Realme GT Neo 3T Discount Offers

The upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T will have up to Rs. 7,000 discount, the brand has officially announced. However, the exact details of the discount deal are still under wraps. The upcoming smartphone is launching as part of the Realme Festive Days, which will have whopping discounts on many products.

The Realme GT Neo 3T discount details could also be part of a bank deal. More details are expected to be announced at the time of launch on September 16. To recall, the Realme GT Neo 3T has already debuted in the global market and is finally paving its way to India now.

Realme GT Neo 3T Features: What To Expect?

The upcoming Realme GT Neo 3T has been confirmed to feature 80W fast charging support. Realme claims the Rs. 7,000 discount on the smartphone would make the new device the most affordable smartphone with this technology.

What's more, the Realme claims the 80W SuperDart charging technology can offer 50 percent of fuel in just 12 minutes. While there are phones with 120W fast charging support, Realme's tech on the GT Neo 3T is expected to be affordable, especially with the discount offer.

Under the hood, the new Realme GT Neo 3T will draw power from the Snapdragon 870 processor, making it a flagship smartphone. The teaser posters confirm a racing flag design, which is identical to many other Realme premium devices.

The posters also confirm the new phone will feature a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary lens. The phone is also expected to pack a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display. The Realme GT Neo 3T pricing and availability in India will be announced at the launch, just a few days ahead.

