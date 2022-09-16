Realme GT Neo 3T With 80W SuperDart Charge Launched in India; Starts From Rs. 22,999 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme GT Neo 3T has finally arrived in the Indian market. The new smartphone packs many prominent features like 80W SuperDart fast charging technology, Snapdragon 870 processor, and more. Buyers can get Rs. 7,000 discount on the new Realme GT Neo 3T as part of the inaugural offer.

Realme GT Neo 3T Features: All You Need To Know

The new Realme GT Neo 3T sports a Racing Flag design with a unique texture for a better grip. Up front, the new Realme GT Neo 3T flaunts an E4 AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and an FHD+ resolution. The display supports HDR10+ and offers a 92.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

Under the hood, the Realme GT Neo 3T is powered by the octa-core Snapdragon 870 processor that offers 5G support. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of default storage. It runs Android 12 OS with the realmeUI custom skin on top.

Additionally, the Realme GT Neo 3T features a 5,000 mAh battery paired with 80W SuperDart fast charging support. Realme claims users can get 50 percent of fuel in just 12 minutes. Additionally, the smartphone comes with a Stainless Steel Vapor Cooling System Plus with eight-layer heat dissipation technology.

At the rear, the Realme GT Neo 3T sports a triple-camera setup with a 64MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Plus, there's a 16MP front camera that supports wide-angle selfies. It includes the usual connectivity options like a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS, and so on.

Realme GT Neo 3T Price in India

The Realme GT Neo 3T India price is set for Rs. 29,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. The phones is also available in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants, priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. Buyers can choose from Drafting White, Dash Yellow, and Shade Black colors.

As part of the inaugural launch, the new Realme GT Neo 3T is available for Rs. 22,999, Rs. 24,999, and Rs. 26,999 for the three models, respectively. The smartphone will be available on Flipkart, the Realme India website, and also retail stores in India, starting September 23 at 12 PM.

