Realme GT Neo 3T, Narzo 50i Prime, Realme C30s, Launching Next Week; Which One Should You Pick?

Realme is gearing up for multiple launches next week in different segments. The new phones include the Realme Narzo 50i Prime, Realme C30s, and the Realme GT Neo 3T. If you're looking for a new smartphone, one of these new launches could be yours next. Here are the details of the upcoming Realme phones.

Realme Narzo 50i Prime Launch In India

The first Realme phone to launch next week is the Realme Narzo 50i Prime. The new Realme Narzo 50i Prime will launch on September 13 at 12:30 PM in India. The new smartphone will feature a Stage Light Design and a 5,000 mAh battery. Realme has also ramped up the storage space, offering up to 1TB memory expansion via a microSD card slot.

Realme C30s India Launch Date

Next up, the brand is launching the Realme C30s on September 14 at 12 PM in India. As an expansion of the Realme C series, the new smartphone has a 6.5-inch display with an 88.7 percent screen-to-body ratio. Realme has also confirmed a 5,000 mAh battery for the upcoming Realme C30s. Plus, the brand claims this is the only budget phone with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Realme GT Neo 3T Launching In India

To recall, the Realme GT Neo 3T launched globally a few months back. The brand is finally releasing the premium flagship for the Indian market on September 16 at 12:30 PM. The upcoming Realme flagship will feature the 80W SuperDart charging technology, offering 50 percent of fuel in just 12 minutes.

Which Realme Phone Should You Pick?

The three new Realme smartphones are spread across a wide price range, based on the features offered. If you're a Realme fan looking for a new phone, you can get either one depending on the features and your budget.

The Realme GT Neo 3T is certainly the most premium of the lot, packing a flagship processor, advanced cameras, and more. The Realme Narzo 50i Prime is going to be an affordable mid-range smartphone but won't offer 5G support.

Lastly, the Realme C30s is going to be a budget smartphone, most likely priced under Rs. 10,000. We'll know more about the features and price once the device launches, giving buyers a good idea of which one would be ideal for them.

