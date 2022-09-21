Realme GT Neo 3T, Realme 9 Pro+ Get Huge Discount at Realme Festive Days Sale News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Realme GT Neo 3T was one of the new launches in the Indian market, offering 150W fast charging support. The brand is hosting the Realme Festive Days sale on the Realme India website and Realme stores. Plus, the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is also offering a whopping discount on many Realme phones.

Realme GT Neo Series Get Discounts at Realme Festive Days Sale

The Realme Festive Days sale has a good deal on many GT Neo models. For instance, the Realme GT 2 starts from Rs. 29,999. The Realme GT 2 Pro 8GB + 128GB model is 34,999 and the 12GB + 256GB variant is available for Rs. 42,999.

Realme GT Neo 3T Available at Rs. 22,999

One of the new launches in the Indian market is the Realme GT Neo 3T. The Flipkart Big Billion Days and the Realme Festival Days sale have a good deal on the flagship phone. The 6GB and 8GB models with 128GB storage are priced at Rs. 22,999 and Rs. 24,999, respectively.

The Realme GT Neo 3T 8GB + 256GB model is available for Rs. 26,999 instead of its original price tag of Rs. 33,999. One can also check the Realme GT Neo 3 128GB and 256GB models with 8GB RAM are priced at Rs. 34,999 and Rs. 36,999, respectively. The high-end 12GB + 256GB variant is priced at Rs. 40,999.

Realme 9 Series Discounted at Realme Festive Days Sale

Apart from the Realme GT Neo series, the Realme Festive Days sale and the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale are offering a discount on Realme 9 series. The Realme 9 Pro+ starts from Rs. 17,999 instead of its actual price of Rs. 24,999. The 9 Pro+ is also available in two more variants with 8GB RAM costing Rs. 19,999 and Rs. 21,999, respectively.

The Realme 9 Pro is priced at Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999 for the 6GB and 8GB models, respectively. The Realme Festive Days sale is also offering the Realme 9 5G SE for Rs. 14,999 and Rs. 16,999, for the 6GB and 8GB models, respectively.

Realme 9i 5G at Realme Festive Days Sale

Buyers can also check out the Realme 9i 4G variant for Rs. 10,999. The 5G model of the same is also available at a discount, costing Rs. 10,999 and Rs. 15,999 for its two models with 4GB and 6GB RAM.

Apart from these phones, buyers can also check out affordable Realme devices under the C series. The list includes the Realme C11 2021, Realme C30, Realme C30s, Realme C31, Realme C33, and the Realme C35. These affordable phones have received up to Rs. 2,000 discount, making them an attractive buy.

