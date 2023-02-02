Just In
- 12 min ago Oppo Find X6 Leaked Live Images Reveal Design: Key Specifications Surface Too
- 35 min ago Samsung Galaxy S23 To Be Manufactured In Samsung India's Noida Factory
- 11 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Debuts With 6.8-inch AMOLED, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC: Specifications, Price
- 11 hrs ago Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ Arrive With AMOLED displays, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC
Don't Miss
- News The ‘Hollywood’ connection to the Tripura assembly elections
- Sports Hardik Pandya doesn't mind playing MS Dhoni role for Team India in white-ball formats
- Finance Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana- Features, Objectives and All you Need to Know?
- Education NEET MDS 2023: Application Correction Window will be open today; Check Details Here
- Automobiles 2023 Hyundai Venue Launched At Rs 7.68 Lakh – More Power & Features
- Lifestyle Does You Kid Drink Coffee? Effects Of Caffeine In Children: How Much Is Too Much
- Movies Tollywood Veteran Director Sagar Dies Due To Prolonged Illness
- Travel Amazing New Restaurants in Bangalore to visit this year
Realme GT Neo 5 to Launch on February 9; Design Teased
The Realme GT Neo 5 is all set to launch in China on February 9, 2023. The flagship phone will arrive as a successor to last year's Realme GT Neo 3. The smartphone maker will likely launch the GT Neo 5 later this year in India. Ahead of the launch, Realme has showcased the smartphone's design.
Realme GT Neo 5 Design
The Realme GT Neo 5's latest teaser reveals that the smartphone will be released in a new Purple Fantasy color variant. The smartphone has a matte finish and sports a curved back panel. There's also a rectangular island at the top housing two circular camera cutouts. The phone has a triple camera setup, with the primary camera on the top and two cameras at the bottom.
Realme GT Neo 5: Specifications, Features
The Realme GT Neo 5 will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It will be accompanied by up to 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM.
It is rumored that the GT Neo 5 will sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1.5K. The display will have a refresh rate of 144Hz.
As for the imaging capabilities, the Realme GT Neo 5 will feature a triple camera setup. It will sport a Sony IMX890 50MP main camera with support for optical image stabilization (OIS). It will be accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide camera and a 2MP macro lens. The phone will feature a 16MP front camera for selfies.
When it comes to the battery, GT Neo 5 will pack a 5,000mAh battery unit. The smartphone will come with a 240W SuperVOOC fast charger. Realme claims that the charger will offer up to 2 hours of calling time after a mere 30-second charge. Coming to the software, the Realme GT Neo 5 will feature Android 13 out of the box with Realme UI 4.0 on top.
-
1,39,900
-
89,900
-
61,999
-
62,999
-
84,999
-
82,999
-
59,400
-
1,09,999
-
59,999
-
79,999
-
65,900
-
13,999
-
6,499
-
13,499
-
11,999
-
1,29,900
-
17,990
-
17,999
-
7,332
-
13,999
-
11,500
-
8,876
-
8,990
-
4,570
-
21,999
-
20,450
-
17,999
-
81,000
-
9,999
-
28,252