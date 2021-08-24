Realme GT Neo Enhanced Edition Launch Tipped; Here's What Different Than Standard GT Neo News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has launched multiple new smartphones this year in the GT series. The company is done with the Realme GT Master Edition's launch for the global market and seems to have another handset in this series already in the pipeline. The upcoming handset said to join this premium mid-range series is the Realme GT Neo Enhanced Edition. The standard variant was announced back in March. A new leak has spilt beans on the specifications and pricing.

Is Realme GT Neo Enhanced Edition Official Launch Soon?

The Realme GT Neo Enhanced Edition's development has been revealed by a tipster on Weibo. The timeline for its launch hasn't been revealed. However, an imminent launch is anticipated. The tipster has also revealed the complete specifications which suggest only an upgraded processor. The remaining specifications seem similar to the standard model.

Realme GT Neo Enhanced Edition Vs GT Neo: What's Different?

The Realme GT Neo Enhanced Edition is leaked with an upgraded processor. The company is said to use the Snapdragon 870 processor instead of the Dimensity 1200 SoC driving the vanilla variant. Aiding the chipset will be 8GB/ 12GB RAM and 128GB/ 256GB storage configuration.

The Realme GT Neo Enhanced Edition's display specifications are identical to the vanilla model. This device is also said to come with a 6.43-inch Samsung E4 AMOLED display which will have 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The display will also integrate an in-display fingerprint scanner for security and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The handset is said to come with dual stereo speakers and Dolby Atmos support. The camera setup suggested is also similar comprising a 64MP Omnivision primary sensor and an 8MP Sony IMX355 ultra-wide-angle sensor. The camera module will also have an additional 2MP monochrome sensor. The leak further suggests a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor.

Realme GT Neo Enhanced Edition Expected Price And Sale Date

The Realme GT Neo Enhanced Edition is said to be priced at ¥2,399 (approx. Rs. 27,400) for 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The 12GB RAM model is said to launch with ¥2,699 (approx. Rs. 30,900). As mentioned earlier, the availability details are at large. But chances are the device will be first launched in China before a global release.

