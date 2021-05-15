Realme GT Neo Flash To Launch Soon; 65W Fast Charging, 4500mAh Dual Cell Battery Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme announced the Realme GT Neo 5G smartphone back in March in China as a cheaper version of the original Realme GT. Now, the brand is gearing up to bring a new version of the Realme GT Neo which might be dubbed as the Realme GT Neo Flash. The new leak came via Digital Chat Station which also suggests the charging speed and battery of the upcoming smartphone.

Realme GT Neo Flash: What To Expect?

According to the leak, the Realme GT Neo Flash will pack a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery, while the standard model comes with a 4,500 mAh single-cell battery. Besides, the upcoming smartphone is said to support 65W fast-charging, instead of 50W charging on the Realme GT Neo. Other features are still unknown at this moment. However, we can expect other features of the phone will be similar to the original Realme GT Neo.

If this turns out to be true, the Realme GT Neo Flash would be launched with a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 120Hz refresh rate. The handset will include the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC for the processing which will be paired with up to 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256GB onboard storage.

Moreover, the Realme GT Neo Flash will come with a triple rear camera module comprising of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP camera. Upfront, the handset will have a 16MP sensor placed into a punch-hole cutout.

It will ship with Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 custom skin on top and will support 5G, 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.1, dual-band Wi-Fi, GPS, and USB Type-C port for connectivity. Besides, the Realme GT Neo Flash is also believed to pack GT mode and VC cooling technology.

Realme GT Neo Flash: Expected Price

The brand is yet to reveal the existence of the Realme GT Neo Flash. Going by the leak, the Realme GT Neo Flash with 65W fast-charging, a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery will cost higher compared to the original Realme GT Neo.

To recall, the Realme GT Neo price starts at CNY 1,799 (around Rs. 20,000) for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. We will suggest you take this with a grain of salt until any official info comes out.

As of now, we can't surely tell whether the upcoming Realme GT Neo Flash will arrive in India or not. The variant might only for the Chinese market as the company is said to launch the GT Neo smartphone as the Realme X7 Max in India. The phone was supposed to launch on May 4 along with Realme TV; however, it got postponed due to the ongoing pandemic.

Best Mobiles in India