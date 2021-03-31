Realme GT Neo India Launch Tipped; Key Features Leaked On TENAA News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme had recently introduced a new flagship smartphone with the Realme GT moniker. The company is said to be in the works to bring a toned-down version of this handset which will be dubbed as the Realme GT Neo. The smartphone is expected to be launched in China today. Ahead of its launch, the device is spotted at TENAA where we get some more insight into the hardware. It has also cleared another certification which hints at an imminent India launch.

Realme GT Neo Gets TENAA, BIS Certification Ahead Of Launch

The Realme GT Neo has been spotted with the RMX3031 model number on the TENAA certification website in China. The TENAA certification website shares the design as well as some key specifications of the handset. The device was initially spotted on the TENAA website by the tipster Mukul Sharma.

The leaked images show the device with a punch-hole design with the camera cutout positioned on the top-left corner. The back panel is seen with a gradient surface with a rectangular camera cutout. The device is further seen with the power key on the right panel and the volume keys on the left. The design tipped by the TENAA certification website corroborates with the earlier leaks.

The TENAA listing also indicated the Realme GT Neo will have a 158.5 x 73.3 x 8.4 mm dimension and will be packed with a 6.43-inch display. The display type and resolution are not revealed. However, it could be an AMOLED/ Super AMOLED display with an FHD+ resolution. Rumours also suggest that the handset will come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Apart from this, the TENAA certification website also hints at a 4,400 mAh battery unit powering the Realme GT Neo. Additionally, the handset has also made an appearance on the BIS (Bureau Of Indian Standards) certification website. This hints at its India launch in the coming days.

The company hasn't officially announced the launch date but has been teasing the arrival of a MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC powered smartphone. This unit is expected to be the Realme GT Neo itself. The device is further expected to be powered ship with 12GB RAM and a triple-lens rear camera module with a 64MP main camera.

