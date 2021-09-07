Just In
Realme GT Neo2 Official Renders Leaked Online; Design, Features Tipped
Realme has recently confirmed the existence of the successor of the GT Neo dubbed GT Neo2. The predecessor is selling as the Realme X7 Max in India. So, there is a chance the GT Neo2 will also arrive under a different moniker in the country. The GT Neo2 is expected to go official this month or sometime in October in China. The exact launch date is yet to be announced. Now, the official renders have been leaked online revealing its design and features.
Realme GT Neo2 Renders Show Design
The renders have come to light via GizNext (in collaboration with OnLeaks). The phone is seen in a blue color variant; however, it is also rumored to come in black color. Going by the renders, the new Realme GT Neo2 will have a punch-hole cutout on the top-left corner for the selfie camera sensor.
The volume keys are seen on the left edge while the power button will be placed on the right side. The SIM card slot, USB Type-C port, speaker grill, and microphone will be on the bottom edge.
Realme GT Neo2 Expected Features
The Realme GT Neo2 is said to come with a 6.62-inch Full HD+ display that will offer up to a 120Hz refresh rate. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon 870 chip that will be paired with 8GB RAM and up to 128GB storage options.
The phone is seen with a triple sensor along with a dual-LED flash. The camera sensors are said to include 64MP main lens, an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the Realme GT Neo 2 will have a 16MP camera sensor. Moreover, the phone could feature an in-display fingerprint scanner, Android 11 OS, and a 4,500 mAh battery that might support 65W fast charging.
Realme GT Neo2: Another Budget-Friendly Premium Handset?
As of now, the pricing is still under wraps. However, we expect the upcoming smartphone will also be an affordable offering like other Realme GT series smartphones. The brand launched the Realme GT starting at Rs. 37,999, making it the most affordable SD888-powered phone. The India launch might take some time as the brand is now prepping up to launch the Readme 8i, 8S, and the Realme Pad on September 9 in India.
