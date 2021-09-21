Just In
Realme GT Neo2 Price Revealed Ahead Of Launch; New Dimensity 1200AI SoC Variant Also Tipped
Realme is all set to launch the second-generation GT Neo2. The premium mid-range 5G smartphone will be debuting tomorrow, i.e., September 22 in China. The company itself has been teasing the features and design of the GT Neo2. Just a day ahead of the official launch, the pricing, as well as a new variant of the handset, has been tipped.
Realme GT Neo2 Expected Pricing
The Realme GT Neo2's pricing is said to be around CNY 2,499 (approx. Rs. 28,000) for the base model with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The device is also said to be available with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage and 12GB RAM+ 256GB storage configuration. The former is said to be priced at CNY 2,699 (roughly around Rs. 30,000), while the latter will be launched at CNY 2,999 (around Rs. 34,000).
As mentioned above, the Realme GT Neo2 is scheduled for September 24 launch in China. The company is yet to confirm the global launch details. It shouldn't be long before the company releases teasers revealing GT Neo2's India as well as a global launch timeline.
Realme GT Neo2 Dimensity 1200AI SoC Model Also In Works?
Separately, Digital Chat Station which is a noted Chinese tipster has suggested a new Realme GT Neo2 model in the works. The current rumours and official teasers have revealed the Snapdragon 870 SoC for the GT Neo2. However, the Chinese tipster hints at the Dimensity 1200AI SoC powered GT Neo2 developments. This variant will have a slightly different set of specifications compared to the Snapdragon variant of the GT Neo2.
The display here is said to be a 6.43-inch OLED panel with an FHD+ resolution and a punch-hole design. The other variant which has been doing rounds all this while is tipped to sport a Samsung E4 FHD+ AMOLED panel instead. Both the variants are expected with a triple rear camera setup integrated with a 64MP main camera.
The selfie camera tipped for both variants is 16MP. The Realme GT Neo2's Snapdragon variant is said to accommodate a 5,000 mAh battery, while the MediaTek Dimensity processor variant is said to offer a slightly smaller 4,500 mAh battery unit, The fast-charging capacity remains the same, i.e., 65W.
