Realme GT Neo2 With SD870 Launching On October 13 In India: Everything We Know So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme has finally announced the launch of the GT Neo2 in India. The successor of the GT Neo will be launching on October 13. The landing page for the GT Neo2 on the official site has already confirmed the Indian variant will offer similar features as the Chinese model. Additionally, the phone was also spotted on the Google Play Console listing.

Realme GT Neo2 Launch: Timing, Livestream In India

The event for the GT Neo2 will start at 12:30 IST and interested people can watch the livestream via the company's official YouTube channel and other social media handles. Further, the phone is believed to go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com.

As per the recent report, the GT Neo2 will be available in two storage variants - 8GB+128GB and 12GB+256GB. The color options for the handset will include Neo Black, Neo Green, and Neo Blue.

Realme GT Neo2 Features We Know So Far

Upfront, the Realme GT Neo2 is confirmed to feature a 120Hz E4 AMOLED display with a 600Hz continuous touch sampling rate and 1300nit brightness that will measure 6.62-inch. The device will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 chipset paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard

Further, the phone will make use of a multi-layer cooling system and will pack a 5,000 mAh battery with 65W SuperDart Charging that will take only 36 minutes to charge the full battery. For cameras, there will be a triple rear camera setup consisting of a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the GT Neo2 will feature a 16MP front-facing camera.

Realme GT Neo2 Expected Price In India

As of now, the pricing of the GT Neo2 for the Indian market is still under wraps. However, the European market pricing of the Realme GT Neo2 was recently leaked online. The phone is said to start at EUR 369 (around Rs. 31,900) for the base variant.

Considering this, we expect the device could come under Rs. 30,000 category in India. In this range, the smartphone will compete with smartphones like the Poco F3 GT, Nord 2, and so on.

Moreover, Realme UI 3.0 based on Android 12 has recently been officially teased. However, the exact date of the release is still unknown. There is a chance the company will make the announcement alongside the Realme GT Neo2 launch on October 13.

Best Mobiles in India