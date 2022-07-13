Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition Goes On Sale With Marvel Collectibles: Worth Buying? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

The Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition was recently launched, bringing in exclusive goodies for buyers. If you're a Thor or Marvel fan, the Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition might excite you. The new smartphone will go on sale today and will be available as a limited edition.

Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition India Price

The Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition is priced at Rs. 42,999 for the 12GB + 256GB model. Buyers can pick up the new smartphone via Flipkart or the Realme India website. If you've preordered the smartphone, you get a Rs. 3,000 discount, bringing down the price to Rs. 39,999. One can also checkout bank discounts.

Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition: New Features

Technically, there's not much new with the Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition. Fans get a revamped box, a couple of collectibles like stickers, and a few themes of the Thor Love and thunder movie. The specifications of the special edition phone remain the same.

The Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition comes with a limited edition Nitro Blue color variant, which is the key highlight of the phone. Users also get a couple of Thor Love and Thunder themes that further add to the special element.

The Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition sports a 6.7-inch 10-bit AMOLED panel with a 120Hz refresh. The same MediaTek Dimensity 8100 processor powers the phone, just like the Realme GT Neo 3. The special edition phone gets 12GB RAM and 256GB storage.

More importantly, the new Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition ships with a 4,500 mAh battery with 150W fast charging support. Realme compares the fast-charging technology to Thor's lightning. It also includes a 50MP triple-camera setup and a 16MP selfie camera.

Should You Buy Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition?

The Realme GT Neo3 Thor Love And Thunder Edition is an attractive smartphone, especially if you're a Thor fan. If you're looking for a new flagship phone at this budget, this makes a good buy. To note, the standard Realme GT Neo 3 also costs the same. So you might as well get the special edition with extra goodies.

Best Mobiles in India