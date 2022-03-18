Realme GT Neo3 To Feature Dimensity 8100, Independent Display Chip; Launching On March 22 News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme is all set to unveil the Realme GT Neo3 on March 22 in China. The upcoming handset is going to be the successor of the GT Neo2. In the meantime, the brand teased the design and shared some of the key specs of the GT Neo3. Now, the brand has confirmed that the upcoming device will use a MediaTek processor and an independent display chip.

Realme GT Neo3 Processor Confirmed

The latest teaser poster shared by Realme China's VP Xu Qi confirmed that the upcoming Realme GT Neo3 will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 SoC paired with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. The smartphone is also confirmed to feature an independent display chip.

Realme GT Neo3 Design And Features We Known So Far

The official renders of the Realme GT Neo3 confirmed that the device will be available in blue color options with a dual-stripe design at the rear panel. There will be white color stripes that go from the camera to the bottom of the smartphone. The branding logo is spotted placed at the bottom of the rear panel.

For imaging, there will be triple cameras along with an LED flash which will be placed in a triangular pattern. Apart from this, the USB Type-C port and speaker grilles will be on the bottom, while the volume rockers will be on the left edge.

In terms of features, the GT Neo3 is said to have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with Full HD+ screen resolution and a punch-hole cut out to house the 16MP front-facing camera. The triple cameras of the GT Neo3 might include a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Further, the phone is tipped to run Android 12 OS with the company's UI on top. The phone will pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 150W fast charging technology that is claimed to charge 50 percent battery in just 5 minutes. The GT Neo3 is also expected to come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage option.

Better Than Precursor?

The upcoming Realme GT Neo3 will have a unique design like the precursor GT Neo2. Also, the successor will get several upgrades in terms of features. This time, the brand will use a MediaTek processor, while the GT Neo2 runs the Snapdragon 870 chip. The key highlight of the GT Neo3 will be the fast-charging technology. Besides, there will be an independent display chip.

Realme GT Neo3 Launch Timing

The Realme GT Neo3 launch event is scheduled for 2 PM on March 22 (around 11:30 AM IST). The pricing of the upcoming device is still unknown at this moment. So, stay tuned for the official announcement.

Realme GT Neo3 India Launch Details

The exact India launch timeline of the GT Neo3 is yet to be revealed. However, Madhav Sheth recently shared a teaser video, showing the design of the GT Neo3. This means the device will definitely arrive in the country in the future.

