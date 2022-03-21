Realme GT Neo3 With 150W Charging Launching Tomorrow; Expected Price, Features Known So Far News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme GT Neo3 is going to be the one of the powerful handsets from Realme. The phone is launching tomorrow (March 22) in the Chinese market. In the meantime, the brand has confirmed key specs of the upcoming Realme phone. The smartphone is confirmed to first device to use 150W fast-charging technology that is claimed to charge 50 percent battery in just five minutes.

Apart from this, the Realme GT Neo3 will run Dimensity 8000 processor under its hood. Here's a quick roundup of the Realme GT Neo3 ahead of the official announcement.

Realme GT Neo3 Design & Features

The latest teaser shared by Chase Xu, Senior Executive of Realme confirms the handset will have a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary sensor with OIS support. Besides, the brand already revealed display details of the upcoming Realme GT Neo3. Starting with the design, the Realme GT Neo3 is confirmed to have a dual-stripe design at the rear panel.

There will be white color stripes that run from the camera to the bottom of the smartphone and the branding logo is spotted placed at the bottom of the rear panel. Coming to the features, the device is confirmed to support a 94.2 percent screen-to-body ratio with a very thin bottom bezel. The Realme GT Neo 3 will have a 1.48mm side bezel and a 2.37mm bottom bezel.

Further, the phone will also support a 120Hz refresh-rate and a 1000Hz touch sampling rate. The exact screen size of the phone is still unknown. However, report suggested the Realme GT Neo3 will have a 6.7-inch AMOLED display which will offer a Full HD+ screen resolution. There will also be a punch-hole cut out to house the 16MP front-facing camera.

The main lens of the Realme GT Neo3 will be assisted by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Additionally, the phone might run Android 12 OS with the company's UI on top. It will pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit and come with up to 8GB RAM and up to 256GB onboard storage option.

Realme GT Neo3: How About Competition?

The upcoming Realme GT Neo3 will be a powerful mid-range device which is expected to be priced at around Rs. 30,000. However, there is no word regarding the pricing of the GT Neo3 yet. So, it better to take it as a hint and stay tuned for the launch event on March 22. The Realme GT Neo3 launch event will be live-streamed at 2 PM on March 22 (around 11:30 AM IST).

In terms of competition, the phone is believed to beat some of the flagship devices as well. The Sony IMX766 is usually seen on the flagship devices. Also, the flagship chip and fast charging technology will make the device all-rounder.

Further, the India launch details of the Realme GT Neo3 has not been announced yet. However, Madhav Sheth recently shared a teaser video of the GT Neo3, which makes us believe that the device will launch in the coming days in the country.

