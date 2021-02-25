Realme GT Price Tipped Ahead Of Launch: Another Cheap Flagship 5G Offering? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme is ready to bring its new top-of-the-line smartphone called the Realme GT on March 4. The company has started dropping teasers already and has confirmed its initial arrival in China. The device has been teased once again online. The latest teaser hints at the pricing of the upcoming Realme flagship.

Realme GT Expected Price

The Realme GT's new teaser was first reported by the tipster Mukul Sharma. As per the tipster, the company will be announcing this handset with an RMB 2,999 price tag which is around Rs. 34,000 in Indian currency. The company is also said to launch a special Vegan Leather edition. This variant will have a different skin but have the same Snapdragon 888 processor.

The pricing tipped is most likely of the standard Realme GT. The Vegan Leather edition might be priced in the same price bucket. We will have to wait to see the difference in the pricing of both variants. The leaks and teasers have given a good insight into the hardware and features of the Realme GT.

Just to recap, the handset was previously said to carry the Realme Race moniker. However, the brand later confirmed the GT moniker instead. The Realme GT will be backed by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor and as per the leaks, it will come with 8GB RAM. The smartphone is said to offer an onboard storage space of 128GB.

The Realme GT is leaked with a 120HZ FHD+ AMOLED display. The smartphone will have a punch-hole for the selfie camera. The imaging setup is said to comprise a 64MP primary sensor. The setup will have three lenses in total. The handset is said to run on Android 11 OS and will pack a 5,000 mAh battery. We might see 65W or above fast charging support.

via

Best Mobiles in India