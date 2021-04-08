Realme GT With Snapdragon 888 SoC India Launch Slated For May 2021: Report News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme unveiled a new flagship smartphone series called the Realme GT recently. The vanilla GT and the GT Neo have been announced in China and are yet to make a debut in the global market. Until now, neither the company nor does the leaks have given out any authentic launch timeline. However, that changes now as the company's CMO has revealed by when we can expect the new flagship Realme smartphones in India.

Realme GT Expected India Launch Timeline, Price

The Realme GT is scheduled to arrive in the Indian market in May 2021. As per a report via TechRadar, the flagship handset will be launching during the company's third anniversary celebration. Realme CMO's Francis Wong confirmed this detail to the publication.

Unfortunately, the company's CMO didn't reveal the specific launch date for its arrival in the country. Also, isn't known at the moment if the company will also be introducing the Realme GT Neo 5G alongside the Realme GT in India.

Considering Realme made its debut back on May 4, 2018, in the country, we can expect the brand to introduce the new flagship around the same timeline. We might get some more information on the same going forward.

Speaking of the expected prices, the Relme GT has been announced with a starting price of CNY 2,799 in China which is around Rs. 34,000 in India. It is likely that the device retails with a similar price tag here as well.

Just to recap, the Realme GT employs the Snapdragon 888 processor at its core. The device comes with 5G connectivity and is available with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. It is pre-loaded with Android 11 OS and has the Realme UI skin on top.

The smartphone uses a quad-lens rear camera setup for photography which has a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a pair of 2MP sensors. The Realme GT flaunts a tall 6.43-inch AMOLED display that supports FHD+ resolution and has a 120Hz refresh rate. The device also has a 16MP camera for selfies. Lastly, a 4,500mAh battery unit keeps the lights on.

