Realme Phones VOOC Chargers Will Be Out For Sale News oi-Nageshwara Rao M

Realme Mobiles has reveled that the company is currently working on a system-wide dark mode feature which will roll-out in all existing Realme phones via OTA update. While the CEO of the company - Madhav Sheth confirmed the feature, he did not reveal the date when the feature is going to roll out. However he said that the system-wide dark mode will bring new features which the users might like.

Another good news aired by Realme mobiles CEO via the Realme Youtube Channel is that an upcoming Realme device - the Realme X will give users the best camera features for better photography experience. Madhav also stated that the upcoming smartphone is going to be available in Classic Red color option which was earlier seen in other previous Realme models.

In another segment of the announcement, the company has also said that the VOOC chargers and cables packed inside Realme phones will go for sale soon. However, the company's top-man did not clearly state the launch date of the aforementioned accessories. Let's have a look at what more updates we can see in the coming days.

New Camera And Other Updates In Third Quarter Of 2019

As promised by the Realme mobiles, users can see some new camera features in upcoming smartphones, not to mention the software OTA update for already launched Realme devices. The new feature is about the Time Samps that will be made available to the camera app in Q3 2019. Another important aspect is the Screen On Time, which will also be rolled out in Q3 2019.

The company has also announced "Internal Audio Screen Recording" feature which will be released to all the existing as well as upcoming Realme phones. You will be seeing this feature as an OTA update.

It would be quite surprising to see if Realme would introduce a triple camera phone in the coming days. However, with the roll out of some advanced camera features, users will be ascertained to get the best photography experience.

Best Mobiles in India