Just In
- 1 min ago Amazon Vivo Carnival Offers On Vivo V15, Vivo V11 Pro, Vivo Y15, Vivo Y17, Vivo Y95 And More
- 27 min ago Realme X India Launch Scheduled For July 15: Expected Price, Specs, And More
- 38 min ago LG W10, LG W30 First Sale Today – Offers You Can Get
- 51 min ago NASA Hubble Space Telescope Captures Celestial Fireworks In Detail
Don't Miss
- Movies 'Aditya Pancholi Spiked My Drink & Raped Me In His Car When I Was 17,' Reveals Top Bollywood Actress
- News WATCH: Video of cars mysteriously 'disappearing' from Bridge leaves netizens baffled
- Lifestyle Judgemental Hai Kya Trailer Launch: Kangana Ranaut Stuns In A Fierce Make-up Look
- Finance NPS Withdrawal To Likely Get Tax-Free Status Similar To PPF, EPF
- Sports ICC World Cup 2019: Rohit Sharma's centuries have come at crucial moments and against top teams
- Automobiles Tesla Electric Aircraft Could Become A Reality In Five Years’ Time
- Education Uttar Pradesh Board Exams 2020 To Begin From February 18
- Travel Pangong Lake - The World's Highest Saltwater Lake
Realme Phones VOOC Chargers Will Be Out For Sale
Realme Mobiles has reveled that the company is currently working on a system-wide dark mode feature which will roll-out in all existing Realme phones via OTA update. While the CEO of the company - Madhav Sheth confirmed the feature, he did not reveal the date when the feature is going to roll out. However he said that the system-wide dark mode will bring new features which the users might like.
Another good news aired by Realme mobiles CEO via the Realme Youtube Channel is that an upcoming Realme device - the Realme X will give users the best camera features for better photography experience. Madhav also stated that the upcoming smartphone is going to be available in Classic Red color option which was earlier seen in other previous Realme models.
In another segment of the announcement, the company has also said that the VOOC chargers and cables packed inside Realme phones will go for sale soon. However, the company's top-man did not clearly state the launch date of the aforementioned accessories. Let's have a look at what more updates we can see in the coming days.
New Camera And Other Updates In Third Quarter Of 2019
As promised by the Realme mobiles, users can see some new camera features in upcoming smartphones, not to mention the software OTA update for already launched Realme devices. The new feature is about the Time Samps that will be made available to the camera app in Q3 2019. Another important aspect is the Screen On Time, which will also be rolled out in Q3 2019.
The company has also announced "Internal Audio Screen Recording" feature which will be released to all the existing as well as upcoming Realme phones. You will be seeing this feature as an OTA update.
It would be quite surprising to see if Realme would introduce a triple camera phone in the coming days. However, with the roll out of some advanced camera features, users will be ascertained to get the best photography experience.
-
71,990
-
37,999
-
19,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
25,990
-
37,999
-
64,999
-
58,990
-
1,09,900
-
48,999
-
13,999
-
29,990
-
20,990
-
13,999
-
18,490
-
9,999
-
10,990
-
17,999
-
25,990
-
18,050
-
13,050
-
18,000
-
900
-
800
-
13,900
-
1,100
-
11,000
-
30,360
-
28,335