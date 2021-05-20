Realme Hints At India's First Dimensity 1200 SoC Smartphone; Is It Realme X7 Max? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has launched the X7 series earlier this year in India and is likely getting ready to add another member to this lineup. The company has teased the arrival of a new smartphone in the country which will be the first to be powered by the Dimensity 1200 processor. So which device is the brand hinting at? Let's find out:

Is Realme X7 Max Coming To India?

Realme India has shared a teaser poster indicating a new smartphone launch via its official Twitter handle. The teaser shared by the company doesn't reveal the name of the upcoming smartphone. However, it confirms India's first smartphone powered by the Dimesnity 1200 processor.

Going by the guesses, the company could be gearing up for the Realme X7 Max launch in the country. This is considering the previous leaks suggested the arrival of this handset alongside the new Realme TV this month.

But with the lockdown situation, the company had delayed the launch of Realme X7 Max and the Realme TV in India. Besides, the rumors have also suggested this handset to be the rebranded version of the Realme GT Neo 5G which has already gone official in the international market.

Notably, the Realme GT Neo 5G is equipped with the Dimensity 1200 processor. This is what makes us believe that the Realme X7 Max is heading to the Indian market as the rebadged GT Neo 5G. The teaser poster also shows a punch-hole for the selfie camera on the upper left.

Realme X7 Max Expected Features

Since Realme is expected to launch the Realme X7 Max as the rebranded GT Neo 5G, we know what features to expect. The device will likely sport a 6.43-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate.

The MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor will likely be combined with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage capacity. The smartphone will be launching with the Android 11 OS and will feature Realme UI 2.0 interface.

For imaging, the Realme X7 Max would also likely comprise a triple-lens camera setup with a 64MP primary sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2MP lens. It is also expected to feature a 4,500 mAh battery with 50W fast charging support.

Realme's X7 series has been well received by the Indian audience. The upcoming variant in this series is also feature-packed and would likely be a hit amongst the mid-range consumers. It remains to be seen if this device goes official this month itself or we will have to wait for another month or two.

Best Mobiles in India