Realme to hit Southeast Asian markets soon, plans to launch 4 more products by this FY

After selling four lakh smartphones in 40 days in India, Realme is all set to foray into the international market in the next few months.

Talking to GizBot, company's CEO Madhav Seth said, "We have sold four lakh in 40 days and now we are planning to expand our reach to Southeast Asia in the next few months."

The company is also planning to launch four more smartphones within the price of Rs. 5,000 to Rs. 20,000 by the end of this financial year.

We are the only brand right now who is having a 4.5-star rating on Amazon and our DNA helped us a lot to achieve this," he added.

"We are targeting youth, first-time office goers, tech-savvy and those who can compare products," Seth further told us.

For those who are aware Realme was launched in India as a sub-brand of Oppo around two months ago. However last week, Sky Li- former Vice President of Oppo has officially announced that he has now joined Realme as global CEO.

In his email to the employees, Li introduced his new company and said that the idea of creating the brand was born at the end of last year.

On its separation from Oppo, Seth replied that they are a part of Oppo and without delving into the topic in detail, he further said that Realme is just a separate company like Oneplus.

"It's not a separation as we still have the same DNA, its all about different ideologies, but genes and DNA are the same. By saying this i mean we have the same quality in mind," Seth added.

So far the company has launched only one smartphone i.e Realme 1 in three variants, 6GB RAM+128GB ROM launched at Rs.13,990, 4GB RAM+64GB ROM, launched at Rs. 10,990 and 3GB RAM with 32GB ROM variant at Rs. 8,990.

While the 6GB RAM+128GB ROM and 3GB RAM + 32GB ROM are available in 2 colors Diamond Black and Solar Red, the 4GB RAM+64GB ROM is available in Diamond Black, Solar Red, and a limited-edition Moonlight Silver.