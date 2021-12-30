Realme Launched And Sold More 5G Smartphones Than Any Other Brand In Q3 2021 News oi-Vivek

The latest report from Counterpoint confirms that Realme has seen the fastest growth in the 5G smartphone segment in Q3 2021. The company has grown a whopping 831 percent in just a year when it comes to shipping 5G smartphones in the world.

If we look at the India-specific numbers, the company has managed to grow 9519% YoY 5G smartphone sales. Given the country still does not have a 5G network, Realme has definitely outdone itself to release and sell 5G capable smartphones in India.

If we look at the global 5G Android smartphone sales (from all brands) the number has gone up by 121 percent. This has put Realme in the 6th position in the global 5G Android smartphone sales chart. Similarly, brands like Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi have also clocked more 5G smartphone sales this year when compared to last year.

5G Is Coming To India In 2022

DoT recently confirmed that it has done with 5G bed testing and we can expect the launch of 5G networks in at least 13 cities across the country in 2022. This news should further encourage users to invest in 5G smartphones, and the 5G smartphone sale is expected to go up a notch in the next few quarters.

Realme has launched 10 5G smartphones in India just in 2021. These phones offer a variety of features and specifications and are available at various price points. Most of the entry-level and mid-range 5G smartphones from Realme are based on MediaTek processors, while the company has also managed to launch a few Qualcomm SoC-powered 5G devices as well.

List Of 5G Realme Smartphones Launched In 2021 In India

Realme GT Neo 2

Realme 8s 5G

Realme GT 5G

Realme GT Master Edition

RealmeNarzo 30 5G

Realme X7 Max 5G

Realme 8 5G

RealmeNarzo 30 Pro 5G

Realme X7 5G

Realme X7 Pro 5G

The race for launching 5G smartphones in India is going to get more aggressive in 2022, as more brands are now inclined towards offering their own 5G smartphone given the 5G network launch is just around the corner.

