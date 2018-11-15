Realme launches upgraded Brand Visual Identity system and Logo

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched its upgraded Brand Visual Identity system and Logo to provide a new visual experience and emotional connection with young consumers.

The company will be rolling out its upgraded brand image across all channels starting from today.

Meanwhile Realme new "R" logo and smartphones will launch across Southeast Asian markets including Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Cambodia, countries in South Asia, the Middle East and North Africa.

"As a global, youth-facing smartphone brand, Realme is continuing to introduce new products that feature a stylish design and a powerful performance. At the same time, Realme hopes to create a symbol for young people through the new brand logo - one they can identify with, and where they see a visual symbol of their emotional identity and belonging," said Sky Li, CEO, and founder, Realme.

According to the company, the new "R" logo will be a symbol of the brand's powerful recognition of young people's need for individualization and self-expression and it will differentiate Realme's experience in offering smartphones and will become an icon for young people around the world.

Madhav Sheth, Chief Executive Officer, Realme India, said, "As a young brand, Realme has witnessed a remarkable journey till now. We have always tried to connect with the youth of the nation by providing them the best of everything with 'Power meets Style' moto. We believe that the new logo will be a major tool in connecting with the youth going forward with its classic combination of vibrant colors and unique style."

Established in May 2018, Realme aims to provide young people around the world with smartphone products that combine powerful performance and stylish design. The brand gives young people experiences that integrate "technology" and "style" to recognize and satisfy their deep desires for personalization and self-expression.

By November 2018, the half-year-old brand will expand its business to 7 countries in Asia. With 4 smartphone products launched globally,