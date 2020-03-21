Realme Narzo 10 Live Image Surfaced Ahead Of Official Launch: Report News oi-Karan Sharma

Realme is gearing up to launch its new smartphone - the Narzo 10 under the Narzo series next week in India. The smartphone is been in the headline for quite a while with speculated specifications. However, in the latest report, it has been reported that the live images of the Realme Narzo 10 surfaced on the internet. According to the reports, the smartphone might be the rebranded version of Realme 6i which was launched in Myanmar earlier this week.

The Realme Narzo 10 is expected to launch in Indian market alongside the launch of the Narzo 10A. The highlights of both the smartphones are 5,000 mAh battery.

The live image of the alleged Realme Narzo 10 was posted by popular tipster Ishan Agarwal. The shared image of the smartphone is listed with a model number RMX2040 and the photo seems to be taken in a retail store. The live image posted on teaser shows that the phone manages to score 203,078 points on AnTuTu benchmark which is lower than the 290,210 points scored by the Realme 6.

Realme Narzo 10 Expected Specifications

According to rumors and speculations, the Realme Narzo 10 is expected to feature a 6.5-inch display with a waterdrop notch. Under the hood, the smartphone is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, clubbed with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the optical front, the Realme Narzo 10 is rumoured to feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48MP primary camera sensor, accompanied by depth sensor, macro sensor, and telephoto lens. Upfront, it houses a 16MP selfie shooter.

The smartphone is also teased with a 5,000 mAh battery along with a striped pattern on the rear panel.

According to the recent report, the Realme Narzo 10 is expected to be priced at Rs. 15,000. In Myanmar, the Realme 6i was launched with a price tag of MMK 249,900 (approx Rs. 13,300) for the base variant with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage. The top-end model with 4GB RAM + 128GB ROM was launched at MMK 299,900 (approx Rs. 16,000). According to the company, both the smartphones will be launched on March 26 via online live stream event.

