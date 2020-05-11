Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Launched In India Starting From Rs. 8,499

Both the Realme smartphones come with a capacious 5000mAh battery with fast-charging and reverse charging capabilities. Of the duo, the most advanced offering is the Narzo 10 and it comes with a quad-camera setup at the rear, and a special gradient variant designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa using spray painting method.

Realme Narzo 10 Specifications

Realme Narzo 10 bestows a 6.5-inch HD+ with a resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels, an aspect ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. Under its hood, the device bestows an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC teamed up with 4GB RAM, 128GB storage space and up to 256GB of additional storage. For imaging, there is a quad-camera setup with a 48MP primary sensor with PDAF, LED flash and FHD video recording support, an 8MP secondary ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2MP tertiary 4cm macro lens, and a 2MP monochrome depth sensor.

The Realme Narzo has dual-SIM support and a dedicated microSD card slot, a 16MP selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture, a physical fingerprint sensor, a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, a USB Type-C port, and a 5000mAh battery with reverse charging as well as 18W charging support.

Realme Narzo 10A Specifications

The display of the Realme Narzo 10A is similar to that of the Narzo 10 and it uses an octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 processor coupled with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. Like the other device, the Narzo 10A comes with a dedicated microSD card slot with support for up to 256GB additional storage.

On the photography front, the Realme Narzo 10A features a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 12MP primary sensor, LED Flash, PDAF, a 2MP secondary depth sensor, and a 2MP 4cm macro sensor. The other aspects include a 5MP selfie camera sensor, splash resistance, standard connectivity aspects, and a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging.

Realme Narzo 10, Narzo 10A Price

The Realme Narzo 10 is priced at Rs. 11,999 and has been launched in That Green and That White colors. It will be available via Flipkart and realme.com from May 18. On the other hand, the Realme Narzo 10A is priced at Rs. 8,499 and comes in So White and So Blue color options. The sale will debut on May 22 via Flipkart and realme.com.

Given the pricing of these smartphones, the Realme Narzo 10 series will be rivals to the Redmi and Samsung smartphones priced similarly including the Samsung Galaxy A and M series devices and Redmi Note 8 series launched last year among others.