Realme Narzo 10 To Be Available For Purchase Again On June 15 In India

Realme has emerged one of the most popular Chinese brands ever since it set its foot in the smartphone industry. Recently, the company introduced a new budget smartphone series dubbed Narzo in India. The new series has been introduced with the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A. The former has already gone up for sale once in the country. Now, the handset will be available for purchase again online.

Realme Narzo 10 Sale And Price

The Realme Narzo 10 will be available for sale again on June 15 in India. The device will be available for sale starting at 12 pm on Flipkart. The device will be available for sale starting at Rs. 11,999 and can be bought in two different shades including So White and So Blue colors.

It is worth mentioning that a 'Notify Me' tab is also live on the e-commerce platform. You can click on this tab to stay updated on this device's availability. The handset draws its power by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor which is accompanied by ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.

The device comes with 4GB RAM and 128GGB storage configuration. The handset ships with Android 10 based Realme UI skin. Upfront, the handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch which accommodates a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

The device features a quad-rear camera module with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The setup is completed by an 8MP wide-angle-sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

The rear panel has a fingerprint scanner that is used for biometric authentication. The unit gets its backup via a 5,000 mAh battery unit. At an asking price of Rs. 11,999, the device comes as one of the most capable handsets in the budget segment. It has got all the internals on point and comes out with a good daily driver.

