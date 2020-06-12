ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Realme Narzo 10 To Be Available For Purchase Again On June 15 In India

    By
    |

    Realme has emerged one of the most popular Chinese brands ever since it set its foot in the smartphone industry. Recently, the company introduced a new budget smartphone series dubbed Narzo in India. The new series has been introduced with the Narzo 10 and the Narzo 10A. The former has already gone up for sale once in the country. Now, the handset will be available for purchase again online.

    Realme Narzo 10 To Be Available For Purchase Again On June 15 In India

     

    Realme Narzo 10 Sale And Price

    The Realme Narzo 10 will be available for sale again on June 15 in India. The device will be available for sale starting at 12 pm on Flipkart. The device will be available for sale starting at Rs. 11,999 and can be bought in two different shades including So White and So Blue colors.

    It is worth mentioning that a 'Notify Me' tab is also live on the e-commerce platform. You can click on this tab to stay updated on this device's availability. The handset draws its power by the MediaTek Helio G80 processor which is accompanied by ARM Mali-G52 2EEMC2 GPU.

    The device comes with 4GB RAM and 128GGB storage configuration. The handset ships with Android 10 based Realme UI skin. Upfront, the handset features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with 720 x 1600 pixels. There is a waterdrop notch which accommodates a 16MP selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture.

    The device features a quad-rear camera module with a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture. The setup is completed by an 8MP wide-angle-sensor with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2MP macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2MP depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture.

    The rear panel has a fingerprint scanner that is used for biometric authentication. The unit gets its backup via a 5,000 mAh battery unit. At an asking price of Rs. 11,999, the device comes as one of the most capable handsets in the budget segment. It has got all the internals on point and comes out with a good daily driver.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: realme news smartphones
    Story first published: Friday, June 12, 2020, 17:36 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 12, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X