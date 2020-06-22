Realme Narzo 10A New Variant Launched In India: Price & Availability News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Realme launched its budget-friendly smartphone - Realme Narzo 10A in India in May. The phone was launched in a single storage configuration. Now, the company has unveiled a new variant of the Realme Narzo 10A. The company announced that the new model will go on sale for the first time on 23 June along with the old model.

Price Offers & Availability

The new variant is offered in a 4GB of RAM + 64GB internal storage with a price of Rs 9,999. On the other hand, the former model of the Realme Narzo 10A comes with a price tag of Rs. 8,499 for 3GB RAM + 32GB storage. Both configurations of the handset are available in So White and So Blue color variants.

Customers can grab the new model via the Realme website and Flipkart. The new model will also be available for offline purchases. However, the new model will be available in selected states including Tamil Nadu, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Karnataka, Kerala, Bihar, and Maharashtra.

Realme's official website is offering 500 MobiKwik cashback while buying the handset. Flipkart is also offering Rs. 30 discounts on first prepaid transactions by using RuPay debit cards, a 5 percent unlimited cash back via Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards, and an additional five percent discount through Axis Bank Buzz credit cards. In addition, no-cost EMI plans are available from 3 months to 12 months.

Realme Narzo 10A Specifications

The Realme Narzo 10A features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio. The device ships with UI based on Android 10 and get power from the octa-core MediaTek Helio G70 SoC along with up to 4GB of RAM. The storage of the phone is expandable up to 64GB via a microSD card slot. For battery, the device packs a 5,000 mAh battery.

In terms of optics, there is a triple rear camera module which includes a 12MP main sensor and two 2MP portrait and macro sensors. It also features a 5MP front-facing camera.

Looking at the price and spec-sheet mentioned above, it seems a handset below Rs. 10,000 will not be a bad choice. The handset offers the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC as well as 5,000 mAh battery. Besides, it runs on Android 10 and the camera setup is also quite impressive in terms of price.

Best Mobiles in India