Realme Narzo 10A Next Sale Scheduled On June 23 In India: Should You Buy? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Realme has been rattling up the budget smartphone segment since its arrival. The company recently refreshed this segment with the launch of the Realme Narzo 10 series. The new lineup has been announced with the Narzo 10A and the Narzo 10. Both the handsets have been made available for sale online a couple of times. Now, the former is next in line to go on sale again in India. Details are as follows:

Where Can You Buy Realme Narzo 10A?

The Realme Narzo 10A will be available for sale again on June 23 in India. The device will be up for grabs online via Flipkart and the company's official e-store. The device has been launched in a single configuration of 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

It is priced at Rs. 8,499 and can be purchased in So White and So Blue shades. Also, a bunch of offers can be availed during the sale. Amongst the offers are no-cost EMI options up to 12 months and a 5 percent cashback via Flipkart Axis Bank credit card and Axis Bank Buzz credit card.

Why Should You Consider Buying Realme Narzo 10A?

Let's first look at the hardware offered by the Realme Narzo 10A. This handset's one of the biggest highlights is the MediaTek Helio G70 SoC. It is one of the few handsets that pack this mid-range chipset under Rs. 10,000 price tag.

It further comes pre-loaded with Android 10 OS which is layered with a custom Realme UI. Coming to the display, the company has packed the Realme Narzo 10A with a 6.5-inch display that offers an HD+ resolution and has a waterdrop notch.

The U-shaped notch features a 5MP snapper for selfies and video calls. It has three cameras on the rear panel. Sensors onboard include a 12MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. To keep everything in check, this device houses a 5,000 mAh battery and comes with 10W charging support.

Looking at the overall spec-sheet, the Realme Narzo 10A seems to be a capable device. The MediaTek Helio G70 processor is what makes it capable under Rs. 10,000 segment. That's not it, the remaining features are also good. This device makes for a good daily driver and you can consider it below Rs. 10,000 price label.

